Health department, Imagine Nation brewery team up for COVID-19 vaccination event

Gift cards were given out during an All Nations Health Center Clinic in early April, while several Bozeman breweries are offering a free drink with proof of vaccination. Draught Works in Missoula has a similar program.

Also in early April, the health department launched a campaign called "Come Together" seeking community and business support for vaccinations. Vaccine hesitancy has been a major issue health departments across the country have been working against and Missoula County is no exception.

On March 28, Missoula County made COVID-19 vaccines available for anyone 16 years or older. In the following two weeks, the percent of Missoula County's eligible population who had received at least one shot of the vaccine jumped from 40.3% on March 29 to 53.1% on April 12.

As of April 26, the health department reported 57.8% of the Missoula County population has received at least one COVID-19 shot. Of those aged 20-29, 26% are fully vaccinated and 39% have gotten at least one dose.