Health department, Imagine Nation brewery team up for COVID-19 vaccination event

As COVID-19 vaccinations have started to plateau in Missoula County, the health department is trying different strategies to get people connected with the shots.
On Wednesday, the Missoula City-County Health Department is partnering with Imagine Nation Brewing Company to hold a "Vaccine Fiesta" from 5 to 8 p.m. Walk-up single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to those aged 18 years or older from the health department's mobile clinic.
Federal officials lifted a pause on the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine on April 23 after an extensive safety review.
Imagine Nation is located at 1151 W. Broadway and will operate safely with social distancing and mask use, a health department release said. The brewery has partnered with the health department before to distribute flu shots.
"It seems like there has to be something that helps get people's attention, because they're pretty busy living their day, working and everything else," Missoula County Health Officer Ellen Leahy said to the Missoulian on Monday. "I know it kind of ends up on people's to-do list. To put an incentive out there and make it easy to get and perhaps a reward, it just moves it up that to-do list a little bit."
Offering an incentive — outside of protection from a disease that has sickened 153 million people worldwide — has been commonplace around Montana.
Gift cards were given out during an All Nations Health Center Clinic in early April, while several Bozeman breweries are offering a free drink with proof of vaccination. Draught Works in Missoula has a similar program.
Also in early April, the health department launched a campaign called "Come Together" seeking community and business support for vaccinations. Vaccine hesitancy has been a major issue health departments across the country have been working against and Missoula County is no exception.
On March 28, Missoula County made COVID-19 vaccines available for anyone 16 years or older. In the following two weeks, the percent of Missoula County's eligible population who had received at least one shot of the vaccine jumped from 40.3% on March 29 to 53.1% on April 12.
As of April 26, the health department reported 57.8% of the Missoula County population has received at least one COVID-19 shot. Of those aged 20-29, 26% are fully vaccinated and 39% have gotten at least one dose.
"We're in a transition between mitigation measures protecting the community and vaccines protecting the community," Leahy said. "That's the transition we're in and we're getting stronger on the vaccine front and letting go of the mandates along the way, but we're not quite there yet."
Leahy said that Missoula County mobile clinics will be headed to outlying communities soon, much like COVID-19 testing units have.
"I think we're still working on the phase where we're making it a convenience, making it more convenient," Leahy said. "Once we get through that, we'll get a look at what the true hesitancy looks like."
