Health department reports 28 new cases at UM

In data that will now be released daily, the Missoula City-County Health Department reported 28 new University of Montana-specific COVID-19 cases since Sept. 16, bringing the total active cases to 46.
That's up from 25 active cases last Wednesday.
Countywide, Missoula is seeing an increase in cases, with 40 new cases reported since Friday, bringing the current active total to 145. UM’s cases are a driving force in the countywide increase in active cases, said Cindy Farr, incident commander for the local health department's COVID-19 response. Countywide cases recently doubled, and Farr earlier attributed the increase to the return of K-12 schools and UM being in session. She also noted the increase followed the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Cumulative positive cases at UM are at 57 since Aug. 12.
Last week, UM confirmed it's seeing clusters of cases on campus within athletics and Greek Life. Farr said Monday the health department is still seeing those clusters at UM, with contact tracing being the main identifier of new cases.
“As the cases increase, primarily what we’re seeing is people becoming positive because they're a close contact to a case, and that’s what we want to continue to see,” she said Monday; what they don’t want to see are instances of community spread, where someone contracts the virus without any known exposure to a positive individual.
Farr said they’ll be reporting UM-specific COVID-19 data on a daily basis moving forward. The UM data includes students, faculty and staff, but does not break the cases down among the groups.
As of Friday, the 20-29 age range continued to account for the largest chunk of active cases by age group, with 34%, according to health department data. That information will be updated Tuesday.
