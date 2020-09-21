Health department reports 28 new cases at UM

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In data that will now be released daily, the Missoula City-County Health Department reported 28 new University of Montana-specific COVID-19 cases since Sept. 16, bringing the total active cases to 46.

That's up from 25 active cases last Wednesday.

Countywide, Missoula is seeing an increase in cases, with 40 new cases reported since Friday, bringing the current active total to 145. UM’s cases are a driving force in the countywide increase in active cases, said Cindy Farr, incident commander for the local health department's COVID-19 response. Countywide cases recently doubled, and Farr earlier attributed the increase to the return of K-12 schools and UM being in session. She also noted the increase followed the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Cumulative positive cases at UM are at 57 since Aug. 12.

Last week, UM confirmed it's seeing clusters of cases on campus within athletics and Greek Life. Farr said Monday the health department is still seeing those clusters at UM, with contact tracing being the main identifier of new cases.