Health official say calls about COVID-19 vaccine interrupt distribution planning

Missoula County is in phase 1A of its vaccination distribution plan, which includes those healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities, although the later group is being vaccinated through either CVS or Walgreens and not the health department. The Missoula City-County Health Department said it is not currently accepting appointments for those who fall under phase 1B, nor is it compiling an appointment list for that group at this time.

Leahy said the health department needs time to plan where people in later phases will register and get the vaccine, and noted that the county still hasn't even received enough doses to vaccinate all of its healthcare workers.

Leahy said the plan to vaccinate people in phase 1B who have qualifying health conditions that place them at a higher risk of serious COVID-19 infection, such as chronic kidney disease and cancer, will need to include "multiple access points" throughout the community. That will likely include certain primary care clinics, Partnership Health Center, and pharmacies when they finish vaccinating long-term care residents, which is still in process, Leahy said.

Missoula City-County Health Department will update the public when a phase 1B distribution plan is ready through its Facebook and COVID-19 website, missoulainfo.com.