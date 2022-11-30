Health official: Youth marijuana use on the rise in Missoula

A web of indicators suggest youth use of marijuana is on the rise in Missoula, Leah Fitch-Brody with the Missoula City-County Health Department told the Missoula City Council Wednesday.

From 2019 to 2021, for instance, regular marijuana use among Missoula high schoolers jumped from 20 to 25%, according to the Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

Meanwhile, perceptions of the harmfulness of marijuana among high school students is on the decline, according to the Montana Prevention Needs Assessment. The same assessment indicated increasing intent to use marijuana as an adult among local high school students.

The trends are concerning, Fitch-Brody said, because adolescent marijuana use is associated with increased risk for cannabis use disorder. The disorder is four to seven times more likely to affect youth users than adults.

She said marijuana use is also associated with motor vehicle crashes, cognitive impairment, poor school performance, lower levels of educational attainment and poor mental health.

In Montana, she said, marijuana is the most commonly used drug among ages 12 to 17 who visit treatment centers for drug abuse or misuse. 52% of youth are being seen primarily for cannabis-related issues.

“Ultimately what we have seen in terms of youth being admitted to hospitals and emergency room encounters has gone up for all age groups,” Fitch-Brody added.

Fitch-Brody also raised the alarm that youth in states where marijuana has been legalized are using much more potent THC products because they are available in those areas. Higher concentrations of THC lead to higher risks of poor outcomes like cannabis use disorder, where users continue consuming marijuana despite obvious health or social problems.

“The good news is that youth in general are using less substances than they have in the past,” Fitch-Brody told council, referring to statewide use of alcohol, cigarettes, marijuana and vapes.

She noted cigarette, alcohol and vape use have all declined, but marijuana use hasn’t followed the same trajectory.

“You’ll also see that marijuana use has kind of flat-lined so it hasn’t decreased like some of the other ones,” Fitch-Brody said.

She pointed out, however, that Missoula has higher use rates across all substances than the rest of the state.

In Missoula, the notable presence of dispensaries may contribute to youth use. The city had the highest number of dispensaries per capita of any city in the country as of 2020, Fitch-Brody reminded council.

Now, Missoula County is home to 52 dispensaries with storefronts. Many are concentrated in low-income neighborhoods, with 11 in the Westside, 10 in the Heart of Missoula, eight in Rose Park and six in Franklin to the Fort.

Public health recommendations suggest municipalities should have no more than one dispensary per 15,000 people, which would be the equivalent of eight dispensaries in Missoula County.

In order to tamp down on youth marijuana use, Fitch-Brody proposed a series of recommendations, including enforcement, local compliance checks, buffer zone requirements and dedication of a portion of marijuana tax revenue to public health, public safety and/or substance use prevention and treatment. She also suggested the city try to limit the number of retail locations, but the city of Bozeman previously failed to enact such a limit.

City councilors stressed their commitment to protecting local youth from the potential harms of marijuana use.

“We need to have responsibility attached to the legalization of this industry,” said Councilwoman Mirtha Becerra in Ward 2.

“Honestly, our youth are paying the price,” said Ward 3 Representative Gwen Jones. “We as a community, I think, in Missoula highly value our youth. This is an amazing place to raise kids. I hope it stays that way. We really prioritize our children, our school system, all of that for our kids here in Missoula, but we’re letting them down with this whole scenario.”