After an absence during the pandemic, The Providence Heart Institute has announced the return of the Heart Expo this Saturday, April 29 at the Broadway Building at 500 West Broadway in Missoula.

Low-cost lab work will be offered in the morning, with a half-day lecture series featuring local cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons, cardiovascular surgeons and advance practice providers discussing the latest surgical and medical treatments available. The talks are free and open to the public.

Health Screenings are available for a nominal price. Payment will be accepted in cash or check only. 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.:

Lipid Panel test $15 (Fasting recommended, but not required. You may take medications and water.)

Glucose test $10 (Fasting recommended, but not required. You may take medications and water.)

A1C test $15

Thyroid (TSH) test $20

Prostate (PSA) test $20

Lectures: 8-10:30 a.m.

Moderator: Deborah Sybrant, PA-C, MPAS

8 a.m. Welcome: Deborah Sybrant, PA-C, MPAS

8:05 a.m. Carotid Artery Disease: Michael Rohrer, M.D.

8:30 a.m. Heart Disease Prevention: Vincent Colucci, Pharm D., BCPS

9 a.m. Congestive Heart Failure: Bradley Berry, M.D.

9:30 a.m. Cardiovascular Surgery Update: Sarah Clark, M.D.

10 a.m. Atrial Fibrillation treatment options: Nicholas Mantini, M.D.

10:30 a.m. Closing Remarks: Deborah Sybrant, PA-C, MPAS

"Heart disease is the No.1 killer in the nation," said a press release from St. Pat's. "Anyone who is interested in their heart health should come to the Heart Expo and learn directly from our team of experts."

Masks are encouraged and will be provided at the event.

For more information call 406-329-5668 or check out montanaprovidence.org.