If the scorching-hot temperatures that hovered around 100 degrees Fahrenheit last weekend caused you misery, imagine how it felt for seasonal farmworkers or unhoused people living in cars or tents without air conditioning or fans.

According to homeless-shelter providers and migrant farmworker clinic workers, there have been many instances of people without adequate shelter suffering heat-related illness in western Montana this summer.

"It's a struggle," explained Anson McConnell, who's living out of an aging trailer and a tent near a public street on the western edge of Missoula. "When you wake up in the tent, the sun feels like it's already baking you even when it's only like 8 a.m."

McConnell, 44, was born on the Fort Belknap Reservation but has spent almost all his life in the Missoula area. He played football in Stevensville and worked as a landscaper for many years. A death in his family, sporadic substance abuse issues and astronomical rent prices led him to choose a trailer on the edge of town as his home. At his camp, he displays his intricate artwork and his custom-made walking sticks.

He uses a bike and a big jug to haul water to his camp. One way to beat the heat, he said, is to spray down the canvas shade. But the nighttime temperatures are still sweltering, and with no fan and no air conditioning, there's little relief.

Ice is in great demand in this heat, he explained, because there's no other way to keep food from perishing in the cooler. He and other residents of the camp have petitioned the Missoula Food Bank to distribute ice to clients because that's their only form of refrigeration.

"We just deal with the heat, but it's pretty tough sometimes," he said.

And with wildfire season getting going with gusto recently, the health hazards for people living without shelter are about to increase. One of the main recommendations from air quality specialists about avoiding the harmful effects of wildfire smoke is to "stay indoors" as much as possible.

Unhoused

There are well over 625 people living unhoused in the Missoula area, according to the city's Coordinated Entry System that prioritizes people for housing.

That includes veterans, disabled people, families with children and elderly community members living without air conditioning, electric fans, water faucets and insulation.

Lisa Sirois, the program director at the Poverello Center homeless shelter in Missoula, said the staff members of the Homeless Outreach Team have seen instances of unhoused people suffering from heat-related illness recently.

"(The HOT team) has had folks who've had to go to the ER," Sirois explained. "A lot of folks are really just exposed."

The Homeless Outreach Team will give out sunscreen and some bottled water on hot days. They'll also provide water purifiers or tablets to people drinking river water.

In the end, though, Sirois said that people who have lived without housing for years somehow just find a way to tolerate and survive in scorching hot temperatures, just as they do in freezing cold winter weather.

"I mean that's the thing — we have some resilient, hardy people both on staff and the folks we're serving," Sirois said. "Especially the folks who have been unhoused for a long time, I think there's an element of knowing how to survive.

"If I was faced with this in the same way, I'd probably crumple in ways that our folks who are used to it don't. They know how to survive out there. Which is unfortunate, but at least there's that knowledge that's built up over time."

Farmwork

According to the Montana Migrant and Seasonal Farmworkers Council, there have been numerous reports of heat-related illnesses this year among the hundreds of migrant cherry pickers on Flathead Lake, as there are most years.

"As far as the hot temperatures, as you know it's brutal for everyone, but especially for the migrant farmworkers," explained Claudia Stephens with the Farmworkers Council.

There isn't an exact count, but Stephens noted there are probably well over 2,000 seasonal migrant workers who come to the Flathead Valley every summer to harvest cherries from the east side of the lake. At least, that's the number of people the clinic aims to serve every year. And most live without adequate or well-insulated housing.

"Especially for workers coming from outside of western Montana, many of them don't have a suitable place to live," Stephens said. "They may be living out of cars or certainly without air conditioning."

She said orchard owners won't allow the pickers to work if it's too hot, but the workers still don't have many options to get out of the heat.

"We provide them with limited water and other than that, they do the same things everyone else does, except they don't have air conditioning," Stephens said.

The Farmworkers Council operates a health clinic near the lake to provide services to the workers.

"We see cases of heat stroke often," she said. "We try and prevent it by educating patients, but there's really not much we can do if they can't keep themselves out of the heat and can't keep hydrated."

To see the list of symptoms for heat-related illness, visit the Centers for Disease Control online at cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.html.