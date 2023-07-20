A heat wave is expected to reach Missoula this weekend, posing risks to pets and outdoor recreationists, along with a potential increase in wildfire danger.

Temperatures climbed throughout the week with highs in the upper 90s and the heat wave was expected to reach its peak on Saturday with temperatures forecast to hit 100. The following week temperatures will begin to slowly fall back down.

Low temperatures for the week remain in the high 50s and low 60s, with a low temperature peaking at 62 Saturday night.

Local Missoula meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal said the heat is due to weather from the southwest pressurizing and flowing up into the Montana area. “All the hot and dry air is going to be amplifying and traveling up into the northwest,” Lukinbeal said.

While Missoula is not expected to break any records, the temperatures are far above average and are close to records set in previous years, he said.

“We’re getting close but we’re not quite there,” Lukinbeal said, adding that in severe heat people are much more prone to dehydration and heat exhaustion.

“We’re definitely encouraging folks that are going outdoors to wear lightweight clothing and light colors that reflect heat.”

Lukinbeal said that colors like white can help to keep you cool if outside or in sunlight for periods of time.

Often in extreme heat waves pets become at high risk for the dangers of hot temperatures. “Don’t leave people and pets in vehicles,” Lukinbeal said. Cars, heating up to temperatures much hotter than the outside air, are one of the main culprits for heat stroke in the summer.

Along with human and animal risk, fires become a prominent danger for areas seeing hot and dry air. Lukinbeal said that fire risk overall increases anytime major heat waves pass through during the summer.

On Tuesday the Missoula County Fire Protection Association moved fire danger to “high” countywide. Although fire danger has increased, Lukinbeal said that it is difficult to predict exactly how the heat will influence fires in Montana, as this is the first major heat wave of the year.