Heated, tense meeting over closure of Authorized Camp Site ends in stalemate

City officials defended what they say was the extremely difficult and thought-out decision to close the Authorized Camp Site for homeless people.

But during the tense, anguish-laden, two-and-a-half hour meeting on Wednesday, other City Council members and residents of the camp pushed back and urged them to find a way to keep it open.

In the end, the Missoula city council voted 9-3 to delay considering a proposal from Ward 3 council member Daniel Carlino to keep the ACS open using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The council's Committee of the Whole will discuss it next Wednesday.

“Last winter the ACS was completely full with a waiting list, while the Emergency Winter Shelter was nearly full,” Carlino explained in a memo to the council. “Recently, some residents of the ACS came to council to express their community’s concerns about the closure of the ACS. They explained that some of the ACS residents cannot stay at the Emergency Winter Shelter and explained why a five-week notice to shut down the ACS is not long enough."

Keeping the ACS open throughout the winter would prevent the displacement of the current ACS residents, who are among the most vulnerable in the community, Carlino said.

The numbers are fluid, but city staff say that there reportedly are 10-20 people of the roughly 50-60 currently at the ACS who say they will not go to the city’s Emergency Winter Shelter on Johnson Street or a second outdoor camping spot known as the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space for various reasons.

Essentially, city staff said they’ve discussed ways to keep open the shelter with other community partners and have decided that because the facility lacks running water, sewer and electricity, it can't function in winter.

And because it lies in a floodplain, it’s not feasible to build the infrastructure to keep it open another winter, especially since there’s not enough people to staff it around the clock. Eran Pehan, the director of the city’s community planning office, said there’s not enough money to operate the ACS safely and there’s no partner willing to take over operations.

“We did not do it well last year and it was not done safely,” Pehan said. “It did not go well and is not a model we would like to replicate this season.”

Heather Hays, a resident of the camp, said she was upset that city officials believe that there has to be electric heat and private security guards in order for the camp to remain open.

“I am near furious hearing the lies that have been told to you about the things that have been done,” she said. “We have generators that we share. We are a community, we are a family, we take care of each other."

Hays said she's researched other legal homeless camps.

"I’ve seen other states that have done this," she said. "That fact that (Pehan) thinks that we need such an aggressive on-the-ground (security) there — we are all adults. We had jobs just like you, but one bad thing happened to us and we ended up here. You’re making us out to be animals in that place. We’re human. If you take this away from us during the winter months, you're killing us.”

Mayor Jordan Hess said that although there is over $600,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds controlled by the city and county, the decision has been made to keep that money to operate the indoor Emergency Winter Shelter (in another part of town, on Johnson Street) next year in case the Crisis Services Levy doesn’t pass on Nov. 8.

“The remaining funds were held in order to provide the opportunity for Emergency Winter Shelter next winter in the event that we don’t have funding through the levy,” Hess said. “If we spend those funds now and levy doesn’t pass, we will have no funds for that service next year. Coming up with that kind of new revenue in one year is very challenging. We felt like the Emergency Winter Shelter is so important that we have a reserve to fund it next year.”

Many City Council members and city staff pointed out all the obstacles to keeping the ACS open.

“The chemical toilets don’t work well, water freezes, there’s no heat,” said Ward 3 council member Gwen Jones. “Daniel, I’m not seeing what your ideas are on this. Do you want to flesh that out a little bit?”

Carlino didn’t have specific solutions as far as an exact location for a better alternative, but he said that he was trying to “brainstorm” ideas on short notice. He noted that the city does own land with buildings and that sending people out to the streets was not an option.

“I think to do nothing would be a huge injustice,” he said. As fellow council members pointed out all the problems with trying to keep the ACS open, Carlino got visibly upset.

“Are we all asking questions and comments to come up with reasons to allow these people to be displaced or are we asking questions and comments to come up with viable options?” he said.

Carlino has been critical of Rogers International, the private security firm hired to watch the camp 24 hours a day.

However, Pehan said that the only feasible way to keep the ACS open would be to have Rogers International extend its contract to provide the appropriate level of safety.

“It’s fair to say that every partner we’ve been talking with, the strong preference is to keep ACS open,” Pehan said. “It’s our preference, too. Nobody wants to close a service that community members rely on. But none of our partners at the table have been able to propose alternative solutions."

She said the ACS was always a space that was supposed to be temporary.

"We don’t have the on-the-ground experience, we don’t have the expertise to run this program well. We absolutely need an operational partner involved.”

Another community member scolded the council for not coming up with options.

“You all did a great job of pointing out problems you didn’t deal with,” the woman said.

Ward 6 council member Kristen Jordan pointed out that the City Council had discussed spending $45,000 on buying a new motorcycle for the police earlier this year and said she believed the city needs to prioritize how it spends money. That’s because, she said, it will cost taxpayers in the form of police visits, hospital visits and other services if the residents of the ACS are displaced.

“We are causing a bigger problem by not keeping it open,” she said.

Jones then noted that the council had indeed voted down the proposal to buy the $45,000 motorcycle. Jordan snapped back by saying that she had been merely pointing out that the city discusses big-budget items all the time.

Ward 4 council member Amber Sherrill pushed back on insinuations that city staff hadn’t worked hard enough to find an alternative.

“It’s disingenuous for Mr. Carlino to say we are not working on solutions, because we are working with a lot of nonprofits,” she said. “We’re trying to be creative, but we need a really specific plan to move this forward. No one wants to close this.”

She noted that although the city could try to fund the Emergency Winter Shelter next year out of the city budget if the Crisis Services Levy fails, nothing is guaranteed.

“We don’t have a plan for getting the money,” she said.