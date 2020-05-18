Heavy rain, flooding predicted for Missoula this week

“As it moves into western Montana, the location that’s got our attention the most is in Missoula on the Clark Fork River,” Nickless said. “We’re expecting it to easily exceed its flood stage. Where that actually ends up is still in question, but we’re looking at a good healthy rise that’s likely to present problems in normal areas where it often floods as it does in the Orchard Homes area.”

The storm is forecast to move from Idaho across Montana throughout the week, and while Missoula is the most likely to see flooding, many other areas will see small creeks and streams rise, though Nickless did not note any significant risk of flooding elsewhere.

“It’s going to be a general soak across the area, so the good news is we won’t have to worry about any brown grass anymore, it’ll be plenty green everywhere. But it’s gonna be a nice, good soaker," he said. "Certainly enough rain combined with the snowmelt to give us high flows across most streams and rivers across the area.”

The areas of Tower Street and Kehrwald Drive have seen intense flooding in recent years, with around 70 people displaced from their homes in 2018 when mandatory evacuations were ordered.