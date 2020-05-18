Heavy rain, flooding predicted for Missoula this week

The Clark Fork River is forecast to hit flood stages in Missoula later this week as a prolonged rain system moves through the region, according to the National Weather Service.
Houses in the flood-prone areas of Tower Street and Kehrwald Drive west of Reserve Street are likely to see flooding, as they have in past years, by Thursday as heavy rains descend on the area beginning Tuesday night.
In addition to heavy rains, wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour and hail up to 1 inch in diameter are possible earlier in the week throughout a large swath of the state, generally in a wide area stretching from southwest Montana through north-central and northeast areas, with Missoula on the western edge of the forecast area, meteorologists said.
As much as 3 inches of rain could fall in the Missoula area from Tuesday night into Wednesday, though NWS meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal said the intensity of storms and precipitation could still change.
Ray Nickless, a hydrologist with the NWS Missoula station, said the Clark Fork through Missoula could crest over 10 feet later this week, putting it into the “minor” flood stages, according to data provided by the weather service.
“As it moves into western Montana, the location that’s got our attention the most is in Missoula on the Clark Fork River,” Nickless said. “We’re expecting it to easily exceed its flood stage. Where that actually ends up is still in question, but we’re looking at a good healthy rise that’s likely to present problems in normal areas where it often floods as it does in the Orchard Homes area.”
The storm is forecast to move from Idaho across Montana throughout the week, and while Missoula is the most likely to see flooding, many other areas will see small creeks and streams rise, though Nickless did not note any significant risk of flooding elsewhere.
“It’s going to be a general soak across the area, so the good news is we won’t have to worry about any brown grass anymore, it’ll be plenty green everywhere. But it’s gonna be a nice, good soaker," he said. "Certainly enough rain combined with the snowmelt to give us high flows across most streams and rivers across the area.”
The areas of Tower Street and Kehrwald Drive have seen intense flooding in recent years, with around 70 people displaced from their homes in 2018 when mandatory evacuations were ordered.
Adriane Beck, director of Missoula County's office of emergency management, said a free sandbag filling station has been set up at Fort Missoula for anyone who needs to build a sandbag perimeter around their home to prevent flooding.
Posted flood warnings and mailers have circulated in the Orchard Homes neighborhood for weeks, Beck said, to help prepare residents for impending floods this spring. Snowpack is at or above average in the region, meaning floods were likely imminent.
"We've been closely monitoring what's coming out of National Weather Service in Missoula, as well as the U.S. Geological Survey for river flows," she said. "We're keeping on eye on the river gauges and forecast changes, which change hourly in some cases. This is largely looking like a rain event, not snowmelt alone, so there's a lot of variability. When and where it occurs in the basin will have huge impacts on where the greatest flooding impact is."
National Weather Service officials in Missoula said there was a risk of avalanches interrupting plowing efforts on the Going to the Sun Road in Glacier National Park, and warned Highway 2 over Marias Pass could see significant runoff and potentially rock falls on the roadway.
