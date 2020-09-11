Heavy smoke coming Missoula's way

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parts of western Montana could be in for their worst smoke event of 2020 “and possibly the worst since 2017,” Missoula County's air quality specialist warned Friday evening.

Sarah Coefield said haze in the sky Saturday from Idaho fires is likely to turn into thick smoke late Saturday night into Sunday morning as smoke from fires burning in West Coast states makes its way into the state.

While it’s possible her smoke model is “wildly overestimating surface level smoke,” Coefield said it’s suggesting the Missoula area will see concentrations exceeding 100 micrograms of particulate per cubic meter by Sunday at 6 a.m.

“And then it will get worse from there,” Coefield said.

The highest concentration so far this summer is 49 micrograms per cubic meter.

“There also isn’t anything in the forecast to suggest this will be a short-lived smoke incursion. It may be with us for several days,” Coefield said.