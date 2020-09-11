 Skip to main content
Heavy smoke coming Missoula's way
Heavy smoke coming Missoula's way

Smoky image from 2018

Missoula County health officials predict heavy smoke in Western Montana over the weekend. 

 TOMMY MARTINO Missoulian

Parts of western Montana could be in for their worst smoke event of 2020 “and possibly the worst since 2017,” Missoula County's air quality specialist warned Friday evening.

Sarah Coefield said haze in the sky Saturday from Idaho fires is likely to turn into thick smoke late Saturday night into Sunday morning as smoke from fires burning in West Coast states makes its way into the state.

While it’s possible her smoke model is “wildly overestimating surface level smoke,” Coefield said it’s suggesting the Missoula area will see concentrations exceeding 100 micrograms of particulate per cubic meter by Sunday at 6 a.m.

“And then it will get worse from there,” Coefield said.

The highest concentration so far this summer is 49 micrograms per cubic meter.

“There also isn’t anything in the forecast to suggest this will be a short-lived smoke incursion. It may be with us for several days,” Coefield said.

“Please plan for heavy smoke. The fine particulate matter in smoke is bad for you. When you breathe it in, it goes deep into your lungs and can pass into your bloodstream where it sets off an inflammatory response. It causes increased frequency and severity of asthma attacks, increased COPD symptoms, increased risk of heart attack and stroke, increased hospitalizations for pneumonia, and increased mortality. It affects your immune system and can make you more susceptible to infectious disease.

“Smoke is particularly bad for children, the elderly, people with heart or lung disease, people with diabetes and pregnant people. When it gets smoky outside, it is important to limit your exposure to the smoke. Avoid exerting yourself in the smoke and try to stay indoors, preferably in a place with cleaner air.

“Remember: going inside is a great first step, but it is important to do what you can to clean that indoor air. Just because the indoor air is cooler or air conditioned, that doesn’t mean it’s cleaner.”

