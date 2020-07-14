Helena man, 59, dies in motorcycle crash near Seeley Lake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 59-year-old Helena man died Monday night after his motorcycle crashed into a deer near Seeley Lake, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

The man was declared dead after he was transported to a hospital by Life Flight, Sgt. Sean Finley said Tuesday. The man's name has not been released.

The man's passenger, a 63-year-old woman from Helena, survived the crash with injuries, Finley said.

The crash happened on Highway 83 at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, Finley said. As the motorcycle was heading southbound nearing Seeley Lake, it struck a deer in the road, overturned and hit a tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries, Finley said.

The crash was still under investigation on Tuesday. It is the 91st fatal crash of the year on Montana's roadways, up from 86 at this time last year and 81 in 2018.

