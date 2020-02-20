Helena military museum featuring Iwo Jima exhibit

HELENA — The Montana Military Museum at Fort Harrison is commemorating the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps battle of Iwo Jima with a display of photographs and conversations on Montana connections with the battle.

The display opened Sunday, Feb. 16, and will remain in place until March 26, coinciding with the end of the battle on the volcanic island in the Pacific. Fourth and Fifth Marine Corps Divisions began their assault on entrenched Japanese soldiers on Feb. 19, 1945. Two days later, 21-year-old Private Donald Ruhl of Columbus and Joliet fell on a grenade to protect fellow Marines, sacrificing his life. He was the first Montanan to receive a Medal of Honor for actions on Iwo Jima.

On Feb. 23, Marines raised the American flag on top of Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima. Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal’s Pulitzer Prize-winning photo of the flag-raising became an iconic symbol and was used in the seventh war bond drive in the United States, raising $24 billion. It was further made famous in November 1954 when the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial that depicted the flag raising in Washington, D.C., was dedicated.

At its base reads: “In honor and in memory of the men of the United States Marine Corps who have given their lives to their country since November 10, 1775.”