Helena military museum featuring Iwo Jima exhibit

HELENA — The Montana Military Museum at Fort Harrison is commemorating the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps battle of Iwo Jima with a display of photographs and conversations on Montana connections with the battle.
The display opened Sunday, Feb. 16, and will remain in place until March 26, coinciding with the end of the battle on the volcanic island in the Pacific. Fourth and Fifth Marine Corps Divisions began their assault on entrenched Japanese soldiers on Feb. 19, 1945. Two days later, 21-year-old Private Donald Ruhl of Columbus and Joliet fell on a grenade to protect fellow Marines, sacrificing his life. He was the first Montanan to receive a Medal of Honor for actions on Iwo Jima.
On Feb. 23, Marines raised the American flag on top of Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima. Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal’s Pulitzer Prize-winning photo of the flag-raising became an iconic symbol and was used in the seventh war bond drive in the United States, raising $24 billion. It was further made famous in November 1954 when the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial that depicted the flag raising in Washington, D.C., was dedicated.
You have free articles remaining.
At its base reads: “In honor and in memory of the men of the United States Marine Corps who have given their lives to their country since November 10, 1775.”
What’s often overlooked is that earlier on Feb. 23 a smaller flag was raised at the peak, with help from Pvt. Louis Charlo of Evaro. Charlo was killed on Iwo Jima on March 2 while attempting to rescue a wounded comrade. The first flag came from the USS Missoula, which served as a troop ship off shore.
Charlo, a member of the Bitterroot Salish nation, will be featured in an exhibit of the National Native American Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., which opens in November. His story will be in a book published for the memorial, and he will be cited in classroom materials about Indian military service and patriotism.
The Montana Military Museum has received a third flag, that of Lt. Gen. Tadamichi Kuribayashi, overall commander of Japanese forces on Iwo Jima. Donated by Montana Iwo Jima survivors, it’s part of the current exhibit at the museum.
The military museum, 1956 Mt. Majo St., Helena, is open Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and other times upon request. Call 406-324-3550 or 406-235-0290.