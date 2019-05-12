{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula County Courthouse
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula Board of Trustees

When: Noon Monday.

Where: Building T-1, Fort Missoula

Agenda: Friends Board "Attention Trustee" discussion; construction projects update; Missoula Gives.

***

Target Range School

TREA negotiations meeting

When: 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Where: School Conference Room, 4095 South Av. W.

***

Seeley Lake Community Council

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Where: The Barn, 2920 Highway 83, Seeley Lake.

Agenda: plans for Highway 93 presented by Donny Pfeiffer, MDOT's Missoula District Presconstruction Engineer; Climate Ready Communities presented by Karen Hughes of the County's Community Planning Services; wood stove proposals presented by Ben Schmidt, Air Quality Specialist; update on Forest Service activities presented by Quinn Carver, USFS acting  District Ranger.

***

Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: School District 4 Boardroom, 2385 Flynn Lane.

Agenda: canvas election results; re-organize the school board; Hellgate Elementary K-8 School Facility Enhancement Project update; classroom assignment project; NWEA Assessment results update. 

***

Missoula Conservation District 

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: USDA Service Center Conference Room, 13550 Mullan Road Suite 106.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Parks and Recreation Board

When: Noon Tuesday.

Where: Headwaters at currents, 600 Cregg Lane.

***

Police Commission

When: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 435 Ryman St.

***

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.

***

Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MRFD Station 1, 2521 South Ave. W.

Agenda: oath of office for trustee Cheryl Hanson, Trustee Dick Mangun and new trustee; FY19 third quarter budget vs actual; request for max mils.

***

Target Range Sewer and Water District Board

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Target Rangce School Library, 4095 South Ave. W.

 ***

East Missoula Community Council

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: East Missoula Fire Hall Community Meeting Room.

Agenda: Dick Ainsworth terms out of office end of May, East Missoula residents interested in serving on board can apply to missoulacounty.us/community/current-vacancies; presentation by Diana Maneta, Energy Conservation and Sustainability Coordinator, on Climate Ready Communities; Wildland Fire Preparedness Presentation (starts at approximately 7:30 p.m.), presented by Max Rebholz with Missoula County Office of Emergency Management.

***

Missoula Housing Authority Board

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Missoula Housing Authority, 1235 34th St.

***

Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Hal Fraser Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board

When: 1 p.m. Thursday.

Where: meet at 127 E. Main St.; drive to Hellgate Lions Park, 1305 Haaglund Drive.

Agenda: presentation of Trails Steward Award to Friends of 2 Rivers; project site tour of Bandmann Flats Trailhead and Trail at Miltown State Park.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

special meeting; canvas election

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.

