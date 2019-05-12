Historical Museum at Fort Missoula Board of Trustees
When: Noon Monday.
Where: Building T-1, Fort Missoula
Agenda: Friends Board "Attention Trustee" discussion; construction projects update; Missoula Gives.
***
Target Range School
TREA negotiations meeting
When: 3:45 p.m. Monday.
Where: School Conference Room, 4095 South Av. W.
***
Seeley Lake Community Council
When: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: The Barn, 2920 Highway 83, Seeley Lake.
Agenda: plans for Highway 93 presented by Donny Pfeiffer, MDOT's Missoula District Presconstruction Engineer; Climate Ready Communities presented by Karen Hughes of the County's Community Planning Services; wood stove proposals presented by Ben Schmidt, Air Quality Specialist; update on Forest Service activities presented by Quinn Carver, USFS acting District Ranger.
***
Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: School District 4 Boardroom, 2385 Flynn Lane.
Agenda: canvas election results; re-organize the school board; Hellgate Elementary K-8 School Facility Enhancement Project update; classroom assignment project; NWEA Assessment results update.
***
Missoula Conservation District
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: USDA Service Center Conference Room, 13550 Mullan Road Suite 106.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Parks and Recreation Board
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: Headwaters at currents, 600 Cregg Lane.
***
Police Commission
When: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 435 Ryman St.
***
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MRFD Station 1, 2521 South Ave. W.
Agenda: oath of office for trustee Cheryl Hanson, Trustee Dick Mangun and new trustee; FY19 third quarter budget vs actual; request for max mils.
***
Target Range Sewer and Water District Board
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Target Rangce School Library, 4095 South Ave. W.
***
East Missoula Community Council
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: East Missoula Fire Hall Community Meeting Room.
Agenda: Dick Ainsworth terms out of office end of May, East Missoula residents interested in serving on board can apply to missoulacounty.us/community/current-vacancies; presentation by Diana Maneta, Energy Conservation and Sustainability Coordinator, on Climate Ready Communities; Wildland Fire Preparedness Presentation (starts at approximately 7:30 p.m.), presented by Max Rebholz with Missoula County Office of Emergency Management.
***
Missoula Housing Authority Board
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Missoula Housing Authority, 1235 34th St.
***
Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Hal Fraser Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board
When: 1 p.m. Thursday.
Where: meet at 127 E. Main St.; drive to Hellgate Lions Park, 1305 Haaglund Drive.
Agenda: presentation of Trails Steward Award to Friends of 2 Rivers; project site tour of Bandmann Flats Trailhead and Trail at Miltown State Park.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
special meeting; canvas election
When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.