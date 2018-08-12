Library Board
special meeting
When: Noon Monday.
Where: Missoula Public Library, director's office, 301 E. Main St.
***
Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: School District 4 Board Room, 2385 Flynn Lane.
Agenda: K-8 School Facility Enhancement Project update; back to school information; mentoring conference; Montana Conference on Educational Leadership; National School. Boards Association Conference.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Conservation District
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: USDA Service Center Conference Room, 3550 Mullan Road Suite 106.
***
Parks and Recreation Board
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MRFD Station 1, 2521 South Ave. W.
Agenda: contract with medical director; US Bank certification of appropriation; surplus sale; vehicle surplus sale; state of Montana surplus property program; approval of donation release form for Del Bonita.
***
Missoula Housing Authority Board
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Missoula Housing Authority, 1235 34th St.
***
County Board of Adjustment
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Annex 151, Missoula County Courthouse, 200 W. Broadway.
Agenda: Mullan Road storage unit special exception; East Missoula welcome sign variance request; CoBOA bylaw amendments.
***
Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Hal Fraser Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula City-County Health Board
When: 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Room 210, Missoula City-County Health Department, 301 W. Alder St.
***
Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board
When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: 323 W. Alder St.
Agenda: discussion and recommendation on New Meadows Community Park Master Plan; Hampton Park Barn; discussion on partnership model for Community Parks.