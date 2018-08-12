Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Library Board

special meeting

When: Noon Monday.

Where: Missoula Public Library, director's office, 301 E. Main St.

***

Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: School District 4 Board Room, 2385 Flynn Lane.

Agenda: K-8 School Facility Enhancement Project update; back to school information; mentoring conference; Montana Conference on Educational Leadership; National School. Boards Association Conference. 

***

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Conservation District

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: USDA Service Center Conference Room, 3550 Mullan Road Suite 106.

***

Parks and Recreation Board

When: Noon Tuesday.

Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.

***

Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m.  Tuesday.

Where: MRFD Station 1, 2521 South Ave. W.

Agenda: contract with medical director; US Bank certification of appropriation; surplus sale; vehicle surplus sale; state of Montana surplus property program; approval of donation release form for Del Bonita. 

***

Missoula Housing Authority Board

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Missoula Housing Authority, 1235 34th St.

***

County Board of Adjustment

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Annex 151, Missoula County Courthouse, 200 W. Broadway.

Agenda: Mullan Road storage unit special exception; East Missoula welcome sign variance request; CoBOA bylaw amendments.

***

Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Hal Fraser Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula City-County Health Board

When: 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Room 210, Missoula City-County Health Department, 301 W. Alder St.

***

Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board

When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: 323 W. Alder St.

Agenda: discussion and recommendation on New Meadows Community Park Master Plan; Hampton Park Barn; discussion on partnership model for Community Parks.

0
0
0
0
0
