Students at Hellgate Elementary are running in place, lapping around the playground and shaking their pedometers in the name of inclusion (and the possibility of another recess or a pizza party).

This is the first year that Hellgate is partnering with the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools program. The four-week Stride Challenge is the first district-wide activity to come from that partnership that promotes inclusion through movement.

“I think the best part about this is it’s an activity that includes all individuals regardless of their abilities,” said Brendan Brown, the district’s director of special services. “It’s a chance for kids that may not socialize during the day to reach out and work with others.”

The program provided 1,500 pedometers for students to count their steps and work toward their individual, class and building goals.

Brown said fostering those connections is especially important for students after the tumultuous few years and isolation during the COVID pandemic.

“There’s been a lot of good things that have come out of this,” Brown said.

Though the goal is to raise the number on the pedometer by walking or running, some students have figured out how to work around the system and rack up numbers by shaking their step-counters.

“So you see them out there shaking their steps, but really the objective is movement,” Brown said. “We’re good with them shaking, rolling or tumbling for the kids trying to increase their steps. At least they’re focused on the object, which is movement and working with others.”

But most students — particularly the younger ones — are dedicated to the rules of the competition. At recess, Brown has regularly seen kids running in place, checking their pedometers, and encouraging others to increase their steps since the challenge began.

When asked if they ever shake their pedometers to increase steps, third graders Colter Brunner and Sam Tingley emphatically responded “no.”

“That’s cheating,” Sam said.

Colter has a personal goal to complete 30 laps around the school’s Enchanted Forest playground structure at each recess. On Tuesday morning, he completed about 20 laps by running and walking. He’s encouraged his classmates to join him and made some new friends along the way, Colter said.

On the other hand, Sam has a goal of hitting 7,000 steps a day while at recess.

“Sometimes I just play freeze tag and run around the entire campus playground,” Tingley said.

While Colter likes to attach his pedometer to his boots to count his steps at recess, Sam puts his on his waistband.

“They find individual competition but also team goals throughout their classroom,” said Damian Droessler, the 2-3 building principal. “It’s a good opportunity for them to both compete individually, try to do the best they can, but at the end of the day the goal is the classroom and trying to achieve a set number of miles.”

Droessler said that there’s been a lot of buy-in from his students and staff.

Since the challenge launched earlier this month, Droessler said the most surprising thing has been the math component of students working to convert their steps into miles. They figure there’s about 2,000 steps in a mile.

“They’ll come up and they’ll be doing the math to figure out how many miles they’re at,” he said.

Each building in the district has their own goal they’re trying to meet by the time the challenge concludes on April 5. In Droessler’s building, they’re attempting to walk across America and have so far made it to Charlotte, North Carolina.

There are prizes for the student, class and building that record the most steps. The student who gets the most steps can choose between an additional recess or an activity (which is usually a pizza party, Brown said), while the class with the most steps will get a pizza party and the top building will get an additional recess.