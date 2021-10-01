UPDATED: Hellgate Elementary teacher arrested on suspicion of attempted child sex abuse

A Hellgate Elementary School teacher was taken into custody on charges of attempted sexual abuse of children and sexual abuse of children including possession of material.
Scott M. Hamilton, 25, was booked into Missoula County jail Friday afternoon. Missoula police received information regarding the alleged offenses and immediately investigated, a Friday news release said. A search warrant was executed on Sept. 30 at Hamilton’s house. An arrest warrant was obtained Friday morning. He was taken into custody without incident, the release said.
On April 22, Missoula police received a report from the guardian of a 12-year-old that the child was using online platforms to communicate with adult men in a sexual manner, court documents filed into Missoula County District Court on Thursday said.
Law enforcement searched the victim’s electronic devices and found they had communicated via Facebook with an adult man by the name of Scott Hamilton, later identified as the defendant.
The Facebook messages between the victim and Hamilton started on April 12 and ended about a week later on April 18.
In the messages, Hamilton asked to meet with the victim and told them he was “horny.” The victim represented to Hamilton they were 17 years old, but also said to Hamilton they attended a local middle school. In their communications, the two engaged in a voice chat for about 18 minutes.
On April 18, the victim sent Hamilton a video of themselves via Facebook messenger engaged in sexual activity.
When officials were served search warrants for Hamilton’s residence on Thursday, they spoke with Hamilton about his communications with the alleged victim. Hamilton said because of his job, he interacts with children between the ages of 8 and 13 on a daily basis. Because of this, he said he understands what these children look like and how they interact and communicate.
He acknowledged he had communicated with the victim in April 2021, charging documents said. He said their communications began on a dating app, not Facebook. The victim’s profile on the app said they were 18 years old. Hamilton became suspicious that the victim was a child based on the way they interacted and spoke with him, charging documents said.
While the two were communicating on the dating app, both he and the victim allegedly exchanged sexually explicit images, and Hamilton had viewed images with the victim’s face early on in their interactions.
Hamilton indicated to officers that at the time he and the victim were communicating, he believed the victim to be under the age of 18, charging documents said. When officers asked Hamilton how old he thought the victim was, Hamilton replied with, “roughly” 14 years old. Hamilton also indicated when they moved their conversations to Facebook, they had a video chat that lasted about 20-30 minutes but that it was not sexually explicit.
Hamilton further indicated to Missoula police he found the victim attractive and hoped to meet up with them, and also that he wanted to meet the victim to “have sex,” charging documents said. He added the victim appeared to be a child in their communications, but Hamilton “hoped” they weren’t actually a child.
Hamilton denied the victim ever sent him sexually explicit videos and that it was only photos Hamilton received.
However, when officers searched Hamilton’s Facebook messages, they found the video the victim sent Hamilton of the victim engaged in sexual activity, over four months after it had been sent to Hamilton.
State prosecution is requesting bail be set in the amount of $100,000.
The case is being investigated by Detective J. Harris who is part of the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.