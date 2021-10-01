UPDATED: Hellgate Elementary teacher arrested on suspicion of attempted child sex abuse

On April 18, the victim sent Hamilton a video of themselves via Facebook messenger engaged in sexual activity.

When officials were served search warrants for Hamilton’s residence on Thursday, they spoke with Hamilton about his communications with the alleged victim. Hamilton said because of his job, he interacts with children between the ages of 8 and 13 on a daily basis. Because of this, he said he understands what these children look like and how they interact and communicate.

He acknowledged he had communicated with the victim in April 2021, charging documents said. He said their communications began on a dating app, not Facebook. The victim’s profile on the app said they were 18 years old. Hamilton became suspicious that the victim was a child based on the way they interacted and spoke with him, charging documents said.

While the two were communicating on the dating app, both he and the victim allegedly exchanged sexually explicit images, and Hamilton had viewed images with the victim’s face early on in their interactions.