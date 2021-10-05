Hellgate Elementary teacher pleads not guilty to attempted child sex abuse, gets bail reduction

A Hellgate Elementary teacher accused of attempted child sex abuse pleaded not guilty in Missoula County District Court on Tuesday morning.
Scott M. Hamilton, 25, of Missoula, was arraigned on one count of attempted child sex abuse and one count of child sex abuse including possession of materials.
Missoula County District Court Judge Jason Marks presided. Hamilton’s mom and brother were present in the courtroom at Tuesday’s hearing.
Hamilton was arrested by Missoula police last Friday after they executed a search warrant at his residence. Charging documents allege Hamilton was in contact with a minor via social media platforms and exchanged sexually explicit images and messages with them.
The court also heard Hamilton’s attorney, Peter Lacny, on a bond reduction at the Tuesday hearing.
“Considering his strong community ties, lack of criminal history and the small likelihood of flight I’d ask the court to reduce bond as requested,” Lacny said.
State prosecution maintained that a $100,000 bail was appropriate given the nature of the charges.
The court obliged the bail reduction request and lowered bail to $25,000. Judge Marks ordered Hamilton to stay off the internet in its entirety, and said he may only be released to pre-trial supervision.
The judge added he understands the significant community risk in the case, which is why he would not oblige releasing Hamilton on his own recognizance.
Hamilton intended to post bond on Tuesday after court concluded, Lacny said.
Officials at Hellgate Elementary School just learned about the incident last Friday, Superintendent Doug Reisig told the Missoulian on Friday. He said school officials are not aware if any of the conduct that occurred on school grounds or with Hellgate students.
The case is being investigated by the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Hamilton’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 7.