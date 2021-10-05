Hellgate Elementary teacher pleads not guilty to attempted child sex abuse, gets bail reduction

A Hellgate Elementary teacher accused of attempted child sex abuse pleaded not guilty in Missoula County District Court on Tuesday morning.

Scott M. Hamilton, 25, of Missoula, was arraigned on one count of attempted child sex abuse and one count of child sex abuse including possession of materials.

Missoula County District Court Judge Jason Marks presided. Hamilton’s mom and brother were present in the courtroom at Tuesday’s hearing.

Hamilton was arrested by Missoula police last Friday after they executed a search warrant at his residence. Charging documents allege Hamilton was in contact with a minor via social media platforms and exchanged sexually explicit images and messages with them.

The court also heard Hamilton’s attorney, Peter Lacny, on a bond reduction at the Tuesday hearing.

“Considering his strong community ties, lack of criminal history and the small likelihood of flight I’d ask the court to reduce bond as requested,” Lacny said.

State prosecution maintained that a $100,000 bail was appropriate given the nature of the charges.