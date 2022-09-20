Hellgate Elementary wrestles with future growth and affordable housing

The Hellgate Elementary School District is bracing for impact as student numbers and housing prices for teachers both climb.

The district has been on pace with most of its enrollment projections since 2015, but blew past them between 2020 to 2022 by nearly 100 students. High percentages of new enrollees moved into the district from out of state, particularly Washington, Florida, Texas and California.

This year though, enrollment is lagging.

“What’s interesting to me is we have the smallest kindergarten class that we’ve had in 10 years,” Hellgate’s Superintendent Molly Blakely said during a Zoom call hosted by the Reserve Street Public Working Group on Tuesday morning.

Hellgate has recently been accustomed to having about 200 kindergarten students enrolled — this year there are 145.

Blakely speculates that housing prices are to blame.

“We have a lot of people out in our area whose kids have gone through Hellgate Elementary, they don’t have kids in school anymore, they still continue to live here, which is a great thing,” Blakely said. “But I don’t see that there’s a lot of young families moving in and purchasing homes because the homes are so expensive.”

Housing prices are also beginning to pose a challenge when it comes to hiring and retaining staff, which is a relatively new problem for the district, Blakely said.

The district generally receives a stack of applications for open classroom positions because it is considered “a well sought out place of employment for teachers,” Blakely said. But three teachers left their positions because they could no longer afford housing with their salaries.

“The thing that is difficult right now is that young teachers are starting to leave Missoula because they can’t find affordable housing,” Blakely said.

Additionally, a teacher based in Southern California, who grew up in Missoula and graduated from the University of Montana, wasn’t sure if she would be able to accept a position with the district because she struggled to find a place to live leading up to the start of the school year.

Flynn Lane, the main road to the campus, is closed this week due to ongoing construction of the Mullan BUILD project, which is installing water and sewer utility infrastructure to the area.

Eventually, the West End Farms development project will bring 246 new two- and three-bedroom homes near the school campus with a community farm, 2 miles of trails and a 10-acre park. Some of the homes could be targeted to first-time homebuyers who earn median county wages.

The district projects about 1.5 additional children will attend the district for each dwelling unit of that size, Blakely said.

Furthermore, the Missoula City Council approved a divisive rezoning request earlier this summer for the development of Grant Creek Villages, which will add nearly 700 apartments and condominiums to the area.

Blakely is unsure of the dimensions of the dwelling units for that development, but does not expect to see the same rate of enrollment growth come from it.

Hellgate expects to have 1,641 students enrolled by 2028 and will likely not have to undergo construction to accommodate those additional students, according to projections provided by Blakely.

“We can house probably up to 2,000 children and right now we’re at about 1,500, so we are in pretty good shape,” Blakely said.

Right now, there are classrooms dedicated to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM courses) and every art and music teacher has their own classroom. Occupational, physical and speech therapists also have their own classrooms at this time.

“In the event that we started to have an enrollment over 1,800 students, all of those luxuries would have to go away because those would have to be utilized for classroom space,” Blakely said.

While the Hellgate district has concrete plans to construct a new high school, efforts to add one to the campus have failed twice at the state level.

“I think the thing that would be challenging is it would make an impact on the enrollment at Big Sky High School and unless there’s some sort of redistricting within the three high schools that are currently in Missoula, I think that’s a ways off,” Blakely said. “But I will tell you it is a dream of ours.”