Hellgate High School administrators have filed a report with the Missoula Police Department regarding a anti-Semitic image found earlier this week in a school bathroom.
Disorderly conduct is the crime reported to the School Resource Officer at Hellgate High, MPD Sgt. and Public Information Officer Travis Welsh said early Thursday. There are no suspects at this time, and the SRO is assisting school administrators in the investigation.
The school's internal investigation opened Monday, after a swastika was found carved into the back of a paper towel dispenser in a school bathroom. Principal Judson Miller told the Missoulian on Wednesday the image was not directed at anyone in particular, but "absolutely makes people feel unsafe."
It's the second time since the turn of the new year that such imaging found in Hellgate's bathrooms have prompted an investigation. In February, hate speech turned up in a bathroom stall there. Miller said then there were no swastikas involved in the February incident, but added that students had responded to the hate speech with "anti-hate speech" before any reports reached administrators.
In both cases, school district officials sent out emails notifying parents of the images found on campus.
"We have a lot of amazing students and student groups in our building," Miller said Wednesday. "This does not represent out student body, so our students are upset."