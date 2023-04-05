Hellgate High School is on lockdown following multiple suspected threats made over social media, according to Missoula County Public Schools and the Missoula Police Department.

Calls came in to the scanner about the threats just before 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Missoula officers are on-scene.

“Hellgate High School is currently in lockdown. Please do not approach the school at this time,” Missoula County Public Schools said in a tweet. “Students and staff are safe. More information will be shared when available.”

Missoula Police spokesperson Whitney Bennett said police believe the person suspected of making the threat is no longer on scene at the high school. Law enforcement is working to locate the individual involved, according to an MCPS tweet.

MCPS also tweeted that all district schools are in a "soft perimeter lock-in. The normal school day will continue as usual inside our buildings. Students will not be let outside for lunch, recess or other activities."

This story will be updated.