Hellgate High School students release rainbow trout into Silver's Lagoon

Two-inch long rainbow trout fry swam around the confines of a white bucket just off the shore of Silver's Lagoon at McCormack Park, unaware of the new habitat they were about to be released into this week.

Laurie Lane with the WestSlope Chapter of Trout Unlimited carefully exchanged old water from the bucket with new water from the pond multiple times to help the fish get acclimated before being turned loose.

“Okay you sweet little babies,” Lane said gently while standing over the bucket. “This is your taste of wildlife here.

“Freedom, in a contained pond anyway,” she continued.

On Wednesday and Thursday, students from Hellgate High School walked to Silver's Lagoon to release the trout they helped raise through the school’s first ever Trout in the Classroom program.

In December, the Jocko River Trout Hatchery through Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks gave 200 eggs to the program at Hellgate and over half of them survived to the release day. The hatchery produces nearly 5.5 million eggs a year, according to Stephanie Espinoza, a fish culture specialist.

Hellgate seniors Kaitlyn Byington and Valerie Sigler were in the first group of the day to release the trout into the pond. They were involved with the project from the beginning in December to help set up the tanks for the eggs — Byington even figured out how to get the filter to work.

“We learned a lot about river systems and the importance of water, environmental science and about protecting the watershed,” Byington said. “I didn’t know very much about trout to begin with.”

Over the last few months, students were able to pop in every so often to see the eggs develop into fry, which describes a recently hatched fish whose yolk-sac has disappeared, allowing it to actively feed on its own.

“There was a couple times where the fish looked really weird because they had that jelly thing,” Sigler said, referring to the yolk-sac. “But now they just look adorable.”

Brandon Dwyer, the president of the WestSlope Chapter, spoke about the mission and goals of the organization and its impact on the community. Mark Kuipers of the WestSlope Chapter brought out several fly rods to let students get the feel for casting.

Representatives with the Watershed Education Network were also in attendance to teach the students more about the river ecosystems in the area with hands-on activities.

The idea to dive into a Trout in the Classroom program at Hellgate first came in conversations last summer between Eric Ojala and Patrick Murphy, both science teachers at the school.

Ojala had experience with the program previously in California and the two were looking for new ways to engage students with science.

“It’s something that piques students’ interests and it also connects to so much that we have going on around us in Montana,” Murphy said.

“Wild places are a really valued part of our community and so it was an opportunity to kind of bridge where they’re at right now as high school students to maybe future opportunities and careers and potential to get involved civically or professionally with these various conservation organizations,” he continued.

At first, they turned to the district for financial support, but the cost of the necessary equipment was prohibitive. They then looked to Trout Unlimited, who already had the equipment ready to go for them.

“So it was just perfect timing,” Murphy said. “They had all the equipment so we got it into the classroom in early December and (Laurie) arranged (for) all the eggs to be delivered.”

Murphy hopes to continue the Trout in the Classroom program at the school in the future.

“Now we have a starting point for next year. I’m really excited about making more ties to the curriculum and that kind of thing and getting more organizations involved in strengthening the partnerships that we’ve started this year,” he said.

