Hellgate High senior lands full-ride to study astrophysics at U-Chicago

In addition to all the requirements of a traditional college application, Swierc had to submit financial information and also write an essay describing the adversities he’s faced throughout his life.

“There’s the financial component — I haven’t had the wealthiest parents … but (I went through) a lot of bullying through elementary school,” he said. He added that through middle and high school, he gained more social skills and confidence in himself.

Swierc said being matched through QuestBridge has given him security in terms of being able to afford college.

“I think that something like QuestBridge is just so special in that … you just get rid of the uncertainty,” he said. "There’s a lot that I wanted out of college, but the biggest thing was I needed to be able to afford it and be able to move on with life afterwards. I didn’t want to be bogged down with student debt.”

Swierc credits his teachers throughout his schooling for his success in academics. Looking back, he said some of the most important classes he took weren’t in the sciences, but in other subjects simply because of the educators who taught them. Molly Norton at Washington Middle School was one.