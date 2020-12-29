Hellgate High senior lands full-ride to study astrophysics at U-Chicago

In eighth grade, during a physics and chemistry unit in a science class at Washington Middle School, Paxson Swierc was already jumping ahead in the textbook. He saw a unit that wasn’t on the class syllabus about types of decay and equations related to mass.
“I went and asked the teacher about it and she said, ‘We aren’t going over that because it’s too complicated, so you’ll learn about that in high school.’” Swierc said. “I was like, ‘No, I want to learn about it now.’”
Four years later, the Hellgate High senior is prepping for a degree in astrophysics at the University of Chicago, which he said wouldn’t be possible without the full-ride, four-year scholarship he was recently awarded.
Swierc is one of 1,400 students nationwide receiving the scholarship through QuestBridge National College Match, a program that connects high-achieving high school seniors from low-income backgrounds with full four-year scholarships to the country’s top universities.
“It was really only QuestBridge and my ability to work with them that opened the door to more prestigious schools,” he said. The University of Chicago is ranked No. 6 (tied with Stanford) in the 2021 Best National University Rankings by U.S. News and World Report.
To apply for the program, Swierc worked with Missoula’s Valley Oak Education Resource Center, a nonprofit that helps high school students obtain scholarships, secure internships and navigate education choices and career pathways at no charge.
“One of the things we really saw with Paxson is his ability to grasp an opportunity,” said Wendi Fawns, an education coordinator and program manager at Valley Oak. “Many students are presented with opportunities, but they don’t always engage.”
There are 42 colleges that partner with the QuestBridge program to provide full-ride scholarships, many of them Ivy League, and students are able to apply to up to 12. While more applications meant more work, Swierc took advantage and applied to a full dozen, including Dartmouth and Brown, along with University of Chicago.
Swierc’s good grades were a first step in him being chosen for the scholarship. But the QuestBridge match requires much more than just academic achievement.
“Many students have the 4.0," Fawns said. "It’s what you have done to demonstrate that that 4.0 was meaningful to you.”
Swierc started the Swing Dance Club at Hellgate High and has been in charge since its inception. He coaches kids for Missoula’s Freestyle Ski Team, sits on the board of the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center and has done research with a professor at the University of Montana, all accomplishments he highlighted for QuestBridge.
“That level of engagement shows, because these large foundations that are giving full rides, they’re looking for success,” Fawns said.
In addition to all the requirements of a traditional college application, Swierc had to submit financial information and also write an essay describing the adversities he’s faced throughout his life.
“There’s the financial component — I haven’t had the wealthiest parents … but (I went through) a lot of bullying through elementary school,” he said. He added that through middle and high school, he gained more social skills and confidence in himself.
Swierc said being matched through QuestBridge has given him security in terms of being able to afford college.
“I think that something like QuestBridge is just so special in that … you just get rid of the uncertainty,” he said. "There’s a lot that I wanted out of college, but the biggest thing was I needed to be able to afford it and be able to move on with life afterwards. I didn’t want to be bogged down with student debt.”
Swierc credits his teachers throughout his schooling for his success in academics. Looking back, he said some of the most important classes he took weren’t in the sciences, but in other subjects simply because of the educators who taught them. Molly Norton at Washington Middle School was one.
“A lot of the classes that I’ve really enjoyed I’ve noticed are driven by my love for the teacher more than my love of the topic,” he said. “My eighth-grade English class really transformed my writing and I say that that’s important because in the whole college application process … writing’s one of the biggest things. In terms of the University of Chicago, I think my essays played a big role."
Once he graduates from college, he hopes to use his degree in astrophysics to go into research and help advance the scientific field. But he’s also considering a career in education.
“I love working with younger people,” he said. “I could see myself both as a professor, but also even working as a high school teacher, just because I love the environment of being involved with students.”
QuestBridge scholarships are provided by the partner colleges and cover the full cost of attendance, including tuition, room and board, books and supplies, and travel expenses. This year’s recipients have an average GPA of 3.93 and 94% are in the top 10% of their graduating classes, according to a press release. Financially, 95% come from a household with an annual income under $65,000 and a majority, 78%, are among the first generation in their families to attend a four-year college.