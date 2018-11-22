November is a month bent on consuming — from eating excessive amounts of turkey and stuffing to stocking up on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
However, November can also be a month of conscious consumerism. Members of the organization Students Against Violating the Earth (SAVE) at Hellgate High School are working to remind themselves and others of this through an initiative to reduce waste during November.
SAVE treasurer Abbey Flynn had the idea for a mindful consumer initiative, which she combined with SAVE co-president Ella DeGrandpre’s idea for No-Buy November.
The point was to get students to limit their spending on nonessential items and take steps to reduce consumer waste wherever possible.
Throughout the month of November, students using a group chat app called Remind texted DeGrandpre to share the ways they challenged themselves to eliminate waste. Each week at the group’s meetings, DeGrandpre recognized individuals whose actions stood out to her and SAVE’s other co-president, Wren Cilimburg.
Flynn said she came up with the idea for a mindful consumer initiative after she saw a video about reducing plastic waste and food packaging.
“I think it’s really important that people buy from ethical brands and reduce the amount of food that they buy that has a lot of plastic waste that comes with it,” Flynn said.
SAVE members also reminded other students to be more conscious of their purchases with posters hung around the school that said things like “Plastic is poison,” “Don’t be a drag, bring a reusable bag” and “Be like Macklemore. Go thrift shopping.”
Earlier this month, about 40 kids gathered during their lunch break for the group’s weekly meeting in a second-floor classroom at Hellgate.
Assigned “snack masters” placed brownies and cookies on a desk at the front of the room for students to share as they took their seats at tables or on the floor.
DeGrandpre announced the week’s winners for No-Buy November.
Flynn was recognized for her efforts to reduce waste by refraining from using disposable cups.
“I was going to buy a chai tea but I realized I didn’t have a mug so I didn’t buy a chai,” her message read.
DeGrandpre also read a message from Madeline Swanberg that read “I was going to get a coffee to go but I remembered that I would waste a cup so I got it in a mug and stayed in the coffee shop. It was a nice time to relax and reflect on how to be a mindful consumer.”
The first prize went to Lawson Goodloe, who decided to buy a pair of winter boots from a second-hand thrift site instead of ordering a new pair.
As DeGrandpre handed out Big Dipper gift cards to the winners, she reminded them: “Don’t get it in a [go] cup.”
“The whole idea of mindful consumerism is a good way to express our values of mindful sustainability which is really important to us and the whole club because of where we live," Cilimburg said. “Our experience with the outdoors, I think, is what makes a lot of kids here interested in environmental sustainability and preserving the environment here.”
DeGrandpre said No-Buy November was the perfect opportunity to remind people to watch their consumption during the holiday season. “People just consume a lot during the season. It encompasses a lot of things like, obviously, gifts and wrapping but also things like disposable cups,” she said.
Despite all of the students being on their lunch break, few had their phones out and they focused their attention on DeGrandpre and Cilimburg during the meeting. The two went over a PowerPoint presentation with the group’s plans, which included hosting a clothing exchange and drive, and creating wrapping paper from recycled materials.
DeGrandpre said the wrapping paper they made could double as a fundraiser if they found somewhere to set up shop and charge a small fee to wrap people’s gifts.
“They have it at Barnes & Noble at the mall and I was like, ‘Well, that’s kind of encouraging consumerism to have it at those places’ so I contacted the MADE Fair people at the Ag Center and they said that we can set up there to wrap people’s gifts,” DeGrandpre said.
After the presentation, the organization split up into subcommittees that focused on different projects at the school. Among the committees were groups on gardening, recycling and composting, and even a cafeteria committee, who discussed their progress on finding an alternative to using plastic in the lunchroom.
Cilimburg said the meeting’s turnout was pretty standard, noting that the group is one of the largest student organizations at Hellgate. The group has been around since 1992, but she thinks students are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of protecting the environment.