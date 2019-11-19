Wood shop students at Hellgate High School this semester have taken on a new task: Building a dozen small sheds from start to finish, an endeavor wood class teacher Chip Rinehart hopes can become a sustainable project year after year.
The class, which sees students typically in their sophomore years or later, is learning second-tier building skills, like framing, siding and more. Rinehart got the designs from the Montana Carpenter's Union.
"This would be a project you would do if you went to school with the union," Rinehart said Tuesday.
The project, which will take the length of the semester, is starting to take shape in the parking lot next to Hellgate High off Higgins Avenue. Rinehart said it took the support of the Hellgate administration to pull off the project, which he estimated to be over $10,000 in materials, as well as his colleagues for giving up some prime real estate parking spots to house the sheds.
"Logistically, it was crazy," he said. "But we're going in the right direction."
The wood shop, recently fitted with a new dust collector, did not have all the tools and resources to complete the project, but that's where the private sector chipped in. Contracting companies donated some tools and ladders, while retail stores threw in some heavy jackets so students can work in the elements.
Rinehart said it's a big plus for these students to get this hands-on learning for potential trade careers, which can pay for new employees to continue learning once they've entered the workforce. Two students said Tuesday they are looking forward to trade work.
"It is fun for me," Rylie Clark, a Hellgate junior, said. "I'd rather do this than learn from a book. I think I learn more with my hands."
Kiarra Lawrence, another junior, said she picked up the woodworking bug from her dad, who does a lot of building at home. Lawrence said the sheds are the biggest project she's worked on personally, and she wants to keep woodworking after high school.
"I just like building," she said.
The sheds are for sale for $1,000 apiece, but Rinehart hopes they will essentially break even in order to keep the project going.
"I'd like this to be sustainable," Rinehart said. "At the end, it has to be right. It's a learning process."