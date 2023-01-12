Hellgate Spanish teacher wins Missoula Educator of the Year

In the five years he’s been at Hellgate High School, Milton Zhinin-Barreto has made a lasting impact on Spanish students by adding his lived experience into engaging lessons.

On Thursday, Zhinin-Barreto hopped to his feet and ran down the aisle of the school auditorium as his colleagues delivered a standing ovation for his recognition as the Missoula Education Foundation’s High School Educator of the Year.

“This is going to be the highlight of my year,” Zhinin-Barreto said.

Originally from Ecuador, the engineer-turned-teacher traveled between his home country and the United States for many years before taking a job at Hellgate. Now, he teaches multiple sections of Spanish classes.

His personal experience and knowledge of South American and Latin American culture make his lessons engaging and difficult to forget, according to many remarks from students who nominated him for the award.

“I really enjoyed what the students had to say,” Zhinin-Barreto said. “I really, really appreciate that, hearing it was just really meaningful.”

Faith You, a sophomore at Hellgate and the Missoula Education Foundation student board president, said her favorite comment nominating Zhinin-Barreto noted that he first practices his lessons on his cat and dog before school.

Prior to Thursday morning he didn’t realize the impact of his perspective on his students' education.

“I never thought they paid attention when I talked sometimes about my personal life,” Zhinin-Barreto. “Personal stories are important for students in education. It’s like a boost to teaching.”

Before working at Hellgate, he came to speak with a class about Latin American studies and found most of the students had limited understanding of recent social movements and other issues.

“At the end of the class I asked the teacher why they don’t know about these things and she told me, ‘Why don’t you become a teacher?’” Zhinin-Barreto said. So, he did just that and he hasn’t looked back.

“I’m just changing to education,” Zhinin-Barreto said of his career switch. "It’s harder than engineering but the rewards are just so much better. Education is just a really amazing opportunity for a person to become a better human being.”

He sees his students as role models because he gets the “opportunity to learn from them every single day.”

With his award, Zhinin-Barreto received a $1,000 prize sponsored by Stockman Bank and gift certificates to a variety of local businesses. He is the second teacher at Hellgate to be recognized with the honor in the last two years.