Hellgate Village: Unique Missoula housing drawing attracts 50 applicants

Insulating the homes from bidding wars prioritized owner-occupied housing in the neighborhood, she said.

"We had about 50 buyers registered for the drawing," she said. "We had 19 units in that drawing and we're officially under contract on like 16 of them, and then kind of working through a couple more."

The neighborhood will feature 86 homes eventually, built in phases.

Some buyers cried on the phone after learning they were selected, Fetz Edgell said.

"For sure people were excited," she said. "Some had tears on the phone. People were telling me what a hard year it's been and they just needed some good news. Even people who didn't get picked just were so gracious, even though they were disappointed. They said 'thank you so much for what you're doing, this is a wonderful thing.' It was one of those moments that made me love my job."

The median home sales price in Missoula County in February was $438,000, according to the Missoula Organization of Realtors. ​

Tyler Currence and his wife are first-time homebuyers in Missoula. He got one of the drawing slots at Hellgate Village and said they wouldn't have been able to afford anything in town without one of those.