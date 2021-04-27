Hellgate Village: Unique Missoula housing drawing attracts 50 applicants

On April 1, Glacier Sotheby's International Realty in Missoula held a drawing for 19 under-construction homes in the Mullan/Hellgate Elementary School area for sale without taking competitive bids. The prices of the homes were set at between $389,000 to $439,000, depending on layout.
The goal, according to Glacier Sotheby's real estate agent, Gillian Fetz Edgell, was to avoid the common Missoula housing market scenario where multiple buyers are bidding on the same house and the price gets driven up beyond what many can afford.
"Both of the builders we're working with on this project, Edgell Building and Hoyt Homes, created this and planned this neighborhood to help the attainable housing inventory in Missoula," she explained. "Dave Edgell has always had a workforce housing project going in Missoula. It's near and dear to his heart, and my husband Mark has taken over the business and it's in line with his goals as well."
They want Hellgate Village to be a place where out-of-state investment companies don't own the real estate, Fetz Edgell said.
"It's an important thing for Missoulians," she said. "All of us work so hard to become homeowners, and allowing these to get bid up by thousands of dollars over the asking price, by allowing multiple offers, would have been beneficial to us and par for the course. But it goes against the integrity of the neighborhood. I do think it achieved the intended purpose."
Insulating the homes from bidding wars prioritized owner-occupied housing in the neighborhood, she said.
"We had about 50 buyers registered for the drawing," she said. "We had 19 units in that drawing and we're officially under contract on like 16 of them, and then kind of working through a couple more."
The neighborhood will feature 86 homes eventually, built in phases.
Some buyers cried on the phone after learning they were selected, Fetz Edgell said.
"For sure people were excited," she said. "Some had tears on the phone. People were telling me what a hard year it's been and they just needed some good news. Even people who didn't get picked just were so gracious, even though they were disappointed. They said 'thank you so much for what you're doing, this is a wonderful thing.' It was one of those moments that made me love my job."
The median home sales price in Missoula County in February was $438,000, according to the Missoula Organization of Realtors.
Tyler Currence and his wife are first-time homebuyers in Missoula. He got one of the drawing slots at Hellgate Village and said they wouldn't have been able to afford anything in town without one of those.
"Before we started searching, we had heard stories of bidding wars," he said. "Initially I was skeptical that the market could be as bad for buyers as others made it out to be, but the stories were real. We had multiple instances of being outbid and our offers were considerably over asking price. Each time we were outbid we were left guessing how much the house sold for and where these buyers were coming from."
He said the drawing felt like more of a fair process.
"They undoubtably left some money on the table with the (drawing) system and they didn't have to do that," he said.
Tom Burk, president of Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty in northwest and western Montana, said Missoula has a lack of housing options.
"The housing market is in very short supply and demand is extreme," he told the Missoulian. "This has led to a significant increase in equilibrium pricing. The unique factor in this development is that this product is targeted toward local Missoulians and not to investors or speculators."
The buyers will be free from the stress that comes with trying to out-bid other buyers, Burk said. He knows the developers could have tried to squeeze every penny they could out of the homes, but that wasn't their wish.
"Given the current activity in the market, the developers know that they could generate higher values for these homes, but their aim is to provide Missoulians with attainable housing at realistic prices and great value," Burk said.