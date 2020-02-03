Hello, February: Violent weekend winds left few casualties

Those vicious winds that tore through western Montana most of Saturday seemed to have a benevolent side to them.
For all the thousands of businesses and homes that lost power from Lincoln County to the top of the Bitterroot Valley, no lives were lost, no structures burned down and most of the damage was limited to broken fences, some crunched cars and housetops, and dozens of downed or broken power poles and lines.
“When you think about the odds with that many trees snapping off or being completely uprooted and not really hitting anything significant, I think we can thank our lucky stars,” Chief Chris Newman of Missoula Rural Fire said.
The high winds moved in on a day when temperatures set records around the region, reaching 60 in some areas, including Missoula. It was the earliest date in a calendar year to hit 60 since records were kept at the airport starting in 1948.
The most spectacular impact was the toppling of a southbound semi-truck hauling a pallet of produce just north of Stevensville at about 10:20 a.m. It blocked all four lanes of traffic before it was finally removed at about 2 p.m. The driver, a 52-year-old woman from Missoula, was transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
A downed power line north of the crash delayed response time by emergency crews. The Montana Highway Department issued an advisory for emergency travel only on Highway 93 in the Bitterroot.
The storm front hit the northwestern corner of the state early Saturday morning, with Flathead Electric Co-op reporting it dispatched its first crew in the Libby area at 3:30 a.m. The winds worked their way south to Flathead, Sanders and Lake counties. Newman said Missoula Electric’s busiest stretch started at 10:20 a.m. Saturday and continued until 5:23 p.m.
Point 6 above Montana Snowbowl at 7,900 feet absorbed a 99 mph blast. A weather station on Mormon Peak set up after the Lolo Peak fire in 2017 recorded an 81 mph gust.
Down in the valleys gusts reached 63 mph in Hot Springs, and topped 50 mph at Thompson Falls, Plains, Finley Point, Bonner and Garrison.
“It was pretty crazy,” Joe Smith, chief operating officer for Missoula Electric Co-op, said Monday afternoon. “If you were to drive down Carlton Creek East (near Florence) you’d see trees on houses and lots and lots of trees down.”
“A tree hit a transformer in Stevensville about 8:30 a.m. and reports of trees in lines and outages continued throughout the next 24 hours,” Jo Dee Black of NorthWestern Energy said.
Crews from Hamilton, Missoula and Helena worked through the night Saturday and through Sunday to restore service. Even though NorthWestern increased staffing at its customers service center, call waits were abnormally long and the company’s outage map was taken down at the peak of the emergency.
Black said Missoula area crews typically work 16 to 24 hours in a weekend. Saturday and Sunday they worked 480 hours. The 47 power outages on those two days around Missoula compared to just 20 in January, Black said.
During a 12-hour period, NorthWestern Energy received 400 outage reports in its Montana service area.
Sunday morning Mass at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bonner was held in the dark, with the congregation holding candles. Power wasn’t restored at the church and rectory until noon on Monday.
Missoula Electric Co-op said some 1,631 members were affected by power outages at the peak of the winds at 3 p.m., mostly in the Lolo-Florence area. The Co-op also reported outages in Alberton, Bonner/Potomac and the Seeley Lake/Cooper's Lake areas.
"We had four broken poles and numerous downed power lines," Co-op spokesperson Kelsey Lodge said. "One MEC member had a tree fall on his home up Highway 200, which took down one of our lines in the process."
All power was restored by late Sunday afternoon.
“MEC used an all-hands-on-deck approach, as we do in any widespread outage situation,” Lodge said.
Smith said MEC’s Florence substation, which serves about 1,000 people, was out for a good part of the day.
“We had some services out close to 36 hours,” he said. “I had guys who came in Saturday at 8 a.m. and literally worked straight through until 5 (p.m.) on Sunday. It got rainy and cold and snowy, but we had every single person who was available out here. We had engineers in the office to keep track of stuff. I was jumping around going from crew to crew. Even Mark Hayden, our general manager, was in the office on Saturday.”
An outage south of Lolo left more than 1,300 people without power for several hours, according to Ravalli Electric Co-op.
Black said NorthWestern Energy’s service area in Great Falls and Lewistown experienced extreme winds Saturday as well.
But that was a different weather system than the one that hit the west side of the mountains, meteorologist Ryan Leach of the National Weather Service said Monday.
“This was associated with a strong cold front that was moving in from the north,” Leach said.
The unparalleled warm temperature contributed to the high winds, he said, helping the atmosphere mix up so stronger winds aloft coming down to the surface.
After the front hit, snow fell overnight into Sunday in most areas. Sunday's high temperatures dropped into the 30s and readings were in the low teens by Monday morning.
Leach said no more wind storms are on the horizon.
"We're looking at snow coming in next. Right now we have a potential of the biggest snowstorm since November, which isn't saying much," he said.
A 24-hour snow storm is brewing starting in the wee hours Wednesday. Missoula can expect more than 3 inches in the valley, Leach said.