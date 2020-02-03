Hello, February: Violent weekend winds left few casualties

“We had some services out close to 36 hours,” he said. “I had guys who came in Saturday at 8 a.m. and literally worked straight through until 5 (p.m.) on Sunday. It got rainy and cold and snowy, but we had every single person who was available out here. We had engineers in the office to keep track of stuff. I was jumping around going from crew to crew. Even Mark Hayden, our general manager, was in the office on Saturday.”

An outage south of Lolo left more than 1,300 people without power for several hours, according to Ravalli Electric Co-op.

Black said NorthWestern Energy’s service area in Great Falls and Lewistown experienced extreme winds Saturday as well.

But that was a different weather system than the one that hit the west side of the mountains, meteorologist Ryan Leach of the National Weather Service said Monday.

“This was associated with a strong cold front that was moving in from the north,” Leach said.

The unparalleled warm temperature contributed to the high winds, he said, helping the atmosphere mix up so stronger winds aloft coming down to the surface.