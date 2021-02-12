Help needed for TSOS residents

Despite the bitter cold temperatures, residents of the Missoula Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) are choosing to remain at the encampment. These residents could use help from the community.

Although TSOS staffers and organizers have made arrangements for residents to move from the TSOS into a motel or into the Johnson Street emergency shelter, all TSOS residents chose to remain on site. These people feel safe at the TSOS, and do not want to move into congregate shelter or into motel rooms.

The tents have been outfitted with safe heating elements, and the warming hut remains open 24/7. United Way of Missoula County is providing hot meals through the weekend, to help people fortify themselves against the cold. There is currently sufficient propane and firewood on site. Donations of firewood are welcome, along with gas cards to buy fuel (to keep the generators running). Financial donations are also always needed, to pay for round-the-clock staffing and security, which is the biggest expense, and, of course, critical to the camp's safe, effective operation.

To donate goods or gas cards, call Ashley Corbally, 406-396-3653. (Please do not deliver to the site without prior arrangement).

To donate funds, go to https://go.missoulian.com/N2yAYv or missoulaunitedway.org.

