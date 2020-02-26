Help us honor an outstanding nurse who has made difference in your life

They care for us, comfort us and advocate for us. Nurses are indeed the heart and the backbone, often the weary backbone, of health care in western Montana.
There are more than 18,000 nurses in Montana and almost 4 million nurses nationwide. It is a profession of long hours with little sleep interrupted by frantic moments of life and death. It is hugging a patient and comforting their family. It is changing dressings and explaining scary procedures.
Nursing requires a special person who will selflessly care for total strangers, often without recognition. Now is your chance to recognize a nurse who has made a difference in your life.
In honor of National Nurses Week, the Missoulian and Ravalli Republic, along with presenting sponsor Blue Cross Blue Shield Montana, title sponsor Providence Health and Services Montana and event sponsor Village Health & Rehabilitation, are holding the second annual Nurses: The Heart of Health Care contest. We ask western Montana residents, health care facilities and health care organizations to nominate outstanding nurses.
The 10 winning nurses will be featured in a special section devoted to western Montana nurses and will be honored at a community reception during National Nurses Week the first week of May. The special section will appear in the Missoulian and in the Ravalli Republic.
If you know of an outstanding nurse who has made a difference in your life or the life of a loved one in a hospital, clinic, school, nursing home, hospice or veterans facility, please tell us about what makes them extraordinary.
Nurses: The Heart of Health Care will accept nominations for western Montana nurses through March 31. Click on missoulian.com/nurses2020 to make your nomination, including examples of why your nurse was outstanding.
Once the nominations are in, a panel of independent judges will narrow them down to nine winners. A 10th winner will be chosen by readers in an online vote.
It's time nurses receive the recognition they deserve. Help the Missoulian, Ravalli Republic and our sponsors do just that by nominating a nurse today at missoulian.com/nurses2020.