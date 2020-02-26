Help us honor an outstanding nurse who has made difference in your life

They care for us, comfort us and advocate for us. Nurses are indeed the heart and the backbone, often the weary backbone, of health care in western Montana.

There are more than 18,000 nurses in Montana and almost 4 million nurses nationwide. It is a profession of long hours with little sleep interrupted by frantic moments of life and death. It is hugging a patient and comforting their family. It is changing dressings and explaining scary procedures.

Nursing requires a special person who will selflessly care for total strangers, often without recognition. Now is your chance to recognize a nurse who has made a difference in your life.

In honor of National Nurses Week, the Missoulian and Ravalli Republic, along with presenting sponsor Blue Cross Blue Shield Montana, title sponsor Providence Health and Services Montana and event sponsor Village Health & Rehabilitation, are holding the second annual Nurses: The Heart of Health Care contest. We ask western Montana residents, health care facilities and health care organizations to nominate outstanding nurses.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}