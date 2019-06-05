Denver Henderson talks like a policy wonk, peppering his conversation with words like collaboration, consensus and meaningful relationships.
Yet it’s precisely his work during the past decade as an organizer, developing strategies and policies for causes ranging from criminal justice reform to environmental issues, that made Henderson one of three finalists for the Missoula County Commission seat being vacated by Nicole “Cola” Rowley.
She’s starting a job in Gallatin County in July, leaving the two current commissioners to appoint a person nominated by the county’s Democratic Central Committee to fill out her term, which ends Dec. 21, 2020.
Henderson is studiously serious yet personable, noting that from an early age he’s wanted to serve his community and advocate for low-wage earners. That calling came, in part, from being brought up in a rural household in Oklahoma where his parents struggled to provide the basic needs for their children, and were treated with disrespect at times.
“This is an opportunity to continue my advocacy for low-wage earners and workers through the powers of the county government,” Henderson told the Missoulian. “It is a lifelong dream and would be a profound honor to be appointed, and I would devote every ounce of energy to serving my community.”
He’s a figurative bridge-builder by trade, spanning political and personal divides to attain consensus on what often can be polarizing issues. Although a staunch Democrat, Henderson is proud of his work reaching across the aisles at both the local and legislative levels.
“I start by being an honest broker, reaching out and building relationships throughout my time in Missoula and in my life,” Henderson said. “I understand the value of conflict, but there’s equal value in working toward consensus in a collaborative fashion. That goes back to my training and work as an organizer.”
He also wants to use his skills to span the urban/rural divide that sometimes separates Missoula’s city and county residents. Henderson, who’s a Missoula city resident, said his rural roots help him understand the value of solitude and open spaces, but also the need for services like law enforcement and good roads in the county.
If appointed, Henderson said would attend as many community council meetings as possible and reach out to rural residents to learn more about their needs. He also supports live streaming of county meetings, and allowing residents to participate remotely.
“I think it’s much more of a perception of a divide in that people think the focus of local government is on the city. To a degree that’s a valid perception, because so many services and projects that enhance the quality of life focus on the city and surrounding urban areas,” Henderson said. “But I think we need to look at it with a much more broad approach and know that issues that impact the city bleed into the county, like affordable housing and jobs.”
He’s also well aware that if appointed, the county commission will be three white men governing a county where half the population is female and many residents are ethnic minorities or identify as members of the LGBTQ community. For the past 40 years, at least one woman has been on the commission.
“Diversity is a legitimate concern, but we’re just three people. It’s important to not just look at the commissioners themselves but to have gender balance and diversity balances on our boards and councils,” Henderson said. “Then the commissioners have the responsibility to reach out to groups and communities and build those collective relationships.”
On taxes
Henderson understands that rural residents can feel slighted when voters pass bonds for amenities mainly benefiting urban dwellers, like the Fort Missoula sports complex, the new library or open space bonds. But he notes that the single biggest county expenditure is to run the government, followed by public safety.
“A single mother living in Turah may not be able to benefit from the revival of Fort Missoula,” he wrote in response to a questionnaire from the Democratic Central Committee. “I would work with the commissioners to make sure that as we continue to make investments with public funds that resources are being targeted to our neighboring communities throughout the county.”
Better communication and education on how the tax dollars are spent is an integral part of the conversation the county needs to have with residents, he added. But the county also needs to listen closely to residents to learn more about communities’ needs, and consider alternatives to property taxes to fund government functions.
Henderson opposes a sales tax, saying it’s a “regressive way to raise revenues and disproportionally punishes low-income people.”
Both a local option and resort tax makes sense, he added.
“But we need to be careful and thoughtful of the increased tax burden we put on our citizens, and how it disproportionately impacts some citizens like service workers, low-wage workers and seasonal workers,” Henderson said. “A lot of people are working but only a few can fully meet their needs. Before we increase taxes we need to think carefully about who pays and who substantially benefits.”
On economic development
The private sector should play a primary role in economic development, but the government is important as well, Henderson said. The county should pay all employees a “living wage” to set an example, even though that could mean increasing taxes. Those increases, however, could be offset by the need for fewer social services for county employees.
“Some may be drawing on those very services we provide,” Henderson said.
He also would encourage developers to comply with the Davis-Bacon Act that requires paying prevailing wages, as determined by the Secretary of Labor, on public works projects. It also states that 50% of the workers on those projects be from Montana, he said.
In addition, companies wanting to do business in Missoula County and seeking incentives must be prepared to offer full-time jobs to area residents, he said. Commissioners also have to balance how much revenue these businesses offer the county, as well as improvements to residents’ quality of life.
“The government, at all levels, has the responsibility to use the limited powers it has to help workers and people at lower wages recognize the benefits of our economic development,” Henderson said.
On climate change
Missoula County already is experiencing the impacts of climate change, Henderson said, and he supports the city and county’s joint resolution that commits to transitioning to 100% clean energy by 2030. He wants the focus to be on solar, wind or geothermal portfolios, with hydro-electric power an option only if nothing else was available.
“The construction of dams has a fundamental impact on aquatic systems and native species,” Henderson wrote in his questionnaire. “They disrupt migration patterns of fish and the natural flow of sediments that can have broader impacts throughout the ecosystem.”
On growth
Henderson approves of the county’s newly adopted land use map and the 2016 growth policy, but notes that zoning holds potential conflicts. All of Missoula County’s communities are different, and what works in Seeley Lake may not work in Frenchtown.
“Zoning requirements and specific zoning for some communities are going to be different and should be different,” Henderson said. “We should anticipate more growth and plan higher densities in the urban areas closest to Missoula. But when it comes to Seeley Lake, Turah and some communities farther out, we need to listen carefully to what the citizens want and what their community councils tell us.We just shouldn’t assume we know the answers.”
The county can restrict and regulate the kind of private development that takes place as part of the effort to protect “invaluable” farm lands as the city grows. But he’s quick to add while they should always give deference to private property owners’ rights, commissioners need to keep in mind the larger needs of the community.
“Affordable housing is probably the biggest change we will face in the years ahead,” Henderson said, adding that the county can create or expand community sewer and water systems is a way to direct growth.
On other issues
Henderson knocked on the doors of both the proponents and opponents of building a bridge across South Avenue to replace the Maclay Bridge, and found they all have common values including a safe environment for children to play and protecting the natural environment.
The placement of the new bridge should affect as few residents as possible, he said, and even though the project has been in the works for 20 years, he cautioned against new commissioners making “snap judgments.”
“I haven’t decided on it, but for a candidate running for this office taking on this issues would be inappropriate without doing a substantial amount of research,” Henderson said. “The money involved certainly is a consideration,” which includes about $1 million the county would have to repay state and federal agencies for work already done if commissioners decide to restore the Maclay Bridge rather than replace it half a mile upstream.
Those agencies also said they wouldn’t cover the costs of replacing the Maclay Bridge; they’ve already earmarked almost $13 million for the South Avenue Bridge construction.
“I don’t think that in and of itself the money should be the determining factor, but something that should be seriously considered after a robust public comment period. After that point we can move forward in a decisive way,” he said.