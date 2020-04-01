Her Highness is back: Osprey matriarch returns to Lolo nest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

By mid-July the surviving youngsters will start “helicoptering” out of the nest. Miller said they’ll spend the rest of July and August testing their wings and learning to fish. Just as she was first to arrive, Harriet will fly south first, leaving Hal to put the finishing touches on the brood that by then will be as big as he is. They'll all be gone by mid-September.

Four webcams on and around Dunrovin will observe the riveting dramas. One is accessible now at daysatdunrovin.com.

When the Awesome Osprey program begins, the cameras, programs, chatrooms and Facebook discourses will be gated with a fee of $10 for three months. Miller said that’s to help pay for the equipment and technology but, more important, “to keep out the trolls and the bullies.”

“We had an open chatroom in 2011 and 2012 and got some real awful comments,” she said. “So by charging a small fee to actually interact us, it allows us to kick anybody off who is misbehaving.”

If Hal doesn’t show up for his sixth annual performance, the curriculum will be altered but the show will go on, Miller said.