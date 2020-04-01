Her Highness is back: Osprey matriarch returns to Lolo nest

LOLO — New snow was on the ground and hillsides Wednesday morning as an osprey with distinctive black eye flecks surveyed her bird-dom.
From her perch near the nest where she’s laid her eggs for most of the last 11 years, “Her Highness Harriet” had no idea of the turmoil into which the human world has been plunged by a tiny virus.
What she said without saying is, it’s spring, no matter what.
Harriet returned Monday evening from her winter range on the Gulf of Mexico. Her mate, Hal, won’t make his way back for 10 days or so. Until then Harriet will rest and fish for a few days, then get to work refurbishing her queen-size nest at the Dunrovin Ranch in anticipation of Hal’s arrival.
“She’s really a remarkable story,” said SuzAnne Miller, osprey boss at Dunrovin Ranch on the Bitterroot River. “She’s been coming back here since 2010. We didn’t have a web camera until 2011, but it was clear that bird had been at that nest before.”
Ozzie, Harriet’s first mate, met his end at the talons and beak of a bald eagle after the 2014 nesting season. Hal showed up the following year. He is apparently a younger bird who had to be schooled in the art and science of nesting, nurturing and incubating. Harriet performed admirably in that vein, Miller said. Now Hal’s expected back from the same Texas-Louisiana coastline by Easter.
With schools emptied by the stranglehold of COVID-19, the birds won’t be the focus of the Awesome Osprey program that Miller developed for classrooms and nursing homes several years ago.
“We can’t do that this year because of social distancing, so we’re modifying the program to be more suitable for in-home use,” she said. “The instruction that I would normally be giving to the teachers, we’re going to do it ourselves, so anybody can participate anywhere in world.”
The new, expanded program will offer webinars, videos and talks on the biology and nature of osprey. And it'll provide research opportunities for participants, Miller said.
It won’t stop when school normally gets out in late May or June but will continue through the whole breeding season.
Miller said if things proceed as normal — no guarantee in nature — Harriet will lay her eggs by the end of April. They’ll hatch after 45 days, and around July 4 a team from the University of Montana will come to tag the nestlings with distinctive blue bands that have been identified and reported by birders on the Gulf.
You have free articles remaining.
By mid-July the surviving youngsters will start “helicoptering” out of the nest. Miller said they’ll spend the rest of July and August testing their wings and learning to fish. Just as she was first to arrive, Harriet will fly south first, leaving Hal to put the finishing touches on the brood that by then will be as big as he is. They'll all be gone by mid-September.
Four webcams on and around Dunrovin will observe the riveting dramas. One is accessible now at daysatdunrovin.com.
When the Awesome Osprey program begins, the cameras, programs, chatrooms and Facebook discourses will be gated with a fee of $10 for three months. Miller said that’s to help pay for the equipment and technology but, more important, “to keep out the trolls and the bullies.”
“We had an open chatroom in 2011 and 2012 and got some real awful comments,” she said. “So by charging a small fee to actually interact us, it allows us to kick anybody off who is misbehaving.”
If Hal doesn’t show up for his sixth annual performance, the curriculum will be altered but the show will go on, Miller said.
"What I'm trying to do is create a place where people of goodwill can gather and interact with each other and find information on wildlife, nature, and ranch animals — horses, dogs, fishing and all that kind of thing that we can do right out here at the ranch," she said. "That's my whole goal in this, to make it a community."
That, she added, is especially important in this hunkered-down world.
Across the county, there’s tweeting on the Hellgate Canyon nest cam on the eastern fringe of Missoula. But it’s of the online Twitter kind. Iris, the veteran if star-crossed matriarch osprey, is expected any day in the parking lot of the Riverside Health Care Center. That webcam and its popular Twitter feed at allaboutbirds.org were turned on last weekend.
The Hellgate cam is also part of the Montana Osprey Project overseen by UM wildlife biology professor Erick Greene as a feature of the Montana Osprey Project.
The university, like Missoula’s and Montana's other schools, is closed in the face of the coronavirus crisis, and Riverside’s doors, like those of other nursing homes, are barred to visitors.
But Harriet and presumably all of Missoula County’s marquee osprey will carry on as usual.
Worldwide pandemic or not, April snowstorm or not, it's spring.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.