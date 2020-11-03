 Skip to main content
Here are early results for Missoula County
Here are early results for Missoula County

From the Complete coverage of Montana's 2020 general election series
Election Day in Missoula County 13

Jim Frey hands his ballot to election official Triston Firth at the McCormick Park ballot drop-off on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Missoula.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Here are initial results from Missoula races, according to the Missoula County Elections Office. They are unofficial and incomplete.

County Commissioner

Alan Ault, R: 24,081

Juanita Vero, D: 36,796

District Court Judge

Robin Hammond: 22,261

Jason Marks: 32,513

Mountain Line levy

For: 25,520

Against: 17,411

