Here are early results for Missoula County

Here are initial results from Missoula races, according to the Missoula County Elections Office. They are unofficial and incomplete.
County Commissioner
Alan Ault, R: 24,081
Juanita Vero, D: 36,796
District Court Judge
Robin Hammond: 22,261
Jason Marks: 32,513
Mountain Line levy
For: 25,520
Against: 17,411
