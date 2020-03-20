Here is an advertising directory of Missoula food and drink businesses that are offering pickup and delivery

Below is a list of Missoula restaurants, cafes and other food and drink businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.
Though some of these businesses do not offer delivery, many of them are on DoorDash.com or Delivery.com so be sure to check those sites.
If you're a business owner who would like to be included in this list, call 406.523.5223.
|Business Name
|Pickup
|Delivery
|Phone
|Address
|The Breakfast Club
|Yes
|No
|406.926.1240
|1132 SW Higgins Ave
|Bridge Pizza
|Yes
|Yes
|406.552.1313
|3000 Brooks St
|Bridge Pizza
|Yes
|Yes
|406.542.0002
|600 S Higgins Ave
|Dee-o-Gee
|Yes
|Yes
|406.728.2275
|3275 N Reserve St #G
|Fiesta En Jalisco
|Yes
|No
|406.543.7775
|4880 N Reserve St
|Fiesta En Jalisco
|Yes
|No
|406.728.1323
|3701 Brooks St #A
|Freddy's Frozen Custard
|Yes
|Yes
|406.926.1040
|4855 N Reserve St
|Howards Pizza
|Yes
|Yes
|406.721.2011
|2010 S Ave W
|Moose Creek Barbecue
|Yes
|Yes
|406.636.9152
|104 Kootenai Creek Stevensville
|Mustard Seed
|Yes
|Yes
|406.542.7333
|2901 Brooks St
|Old Chicago
|Yes
|No
|406.926.1155
|3630 N Reserve St
|Outback Steakhouse
|Yes
|Yes
|406.327.6900
|2415 N Reserve St
|Pauls Pancake Parlor
|Yes
|No
|406.728.9071
|2305 Brooks St
|Tagliare Delicatessen
|Yes
|No
|406.830.3049
|1433 S Higgins Ave