Here is an advertising directory of Missoula food and drink businesses that are offering pickup and delivery
editor's pick

Here is an advertising directory of Missoula food and drink businesses that are offering pickup and delivery

Below is a list of Missoula restaurants, cafes and other food and drink businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.

Though some of these businesses do not offer delivery, many of them are on DoorDash.com or Delivery.com so be sure to check those sites.  

If you're a business owner who would like to be included in this list, call 406.523.5223.  

Business Name Pickup Delivery Phone Address
The Breakfast Club Yes No 406.926.1240 1132 SW Higgins Ave
Bridge Pizza Yes Yes 406.552.1313 3000 Brooks St
Bridge Pizza Yes Yes 406.542.0002 600 S Higgins Ave
Dee-o-Gee Yes Yes 406.728.2275 3275 N Reserve St #G
Fiesta En Jalisco Yes No 406.543.7775 4880 N Reserve St
Fiesta En Jalisco Yes No 406.728.1323 3701 Brooks St #A
Freddy's Frozen Custard Yes Yes 406.926.1040 4855 N Reserve St
Howards Pizza Yes Yes 406.721.2011 2010 S Ave W
Moose Creek Barbecue Yes Yes 406.636.9152 104 Kootenai Creek Stevensville
Mustard Seed Yes Yes 406.542.7333 2901 Brooks St
Old Chicago Yes No 406.926.1155 3630 N Reserve St
Outback Steakhouse Yes Yes 406.327.6900 2415 N Reserve St
Pauls Pancake Parlor Yes No 406.728.9071 2305 Brooks St
Tagliare Delicatessen Yes No 406.830.3049 1433 S Higgins Ave
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Richard Geary
Obituaries

Richard Geary

MISSOULA — Grand presumption (not permission) supports the family of Richard Geary in composing for public consumption the following notes on …

Missoula-area cancellations
Local News

Missoula-area cancellations

Local cancellations due to coronavirus precautions. Due to concerns over the coronavirus, events may be canceled on short notice. You're advised to check organizations' websites or call to double-check beforehand.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News