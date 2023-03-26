Abram Misiluti and Grace Miller made the trek from Bozeman last Saturday for a day of skiing and snowboarding at Snowbowl with Here Montana, a Missoula-based nonprofit. It was a glorious bluebird day on the mountain and a great day to get some turns in, but the outing was really about more than that.

“The purpose of today is to just get out into the world with other people of color,” Misiluti said, standing in the sunshine at the top of LaValle chairlift. “We definitely need more of this in the outdoor community, especially in snow sports. Just to build community. It’s important for people of color to see that we are present in snow sports and we participate in them, so just visibility and just community.”

Founded and run by Alex Kim, Here Montana "aims to address the noticeably absent representation for people of color in the outdoor recreation industry by removing barriers to participation."

Milton Pompilio Zhinin-Barreto, who is originally from Ecuador, said he might not otherwise be out skiing on Saturday if he hadn't stumbled across Here Montana on Instagram one day a while back.

"I saw a post asking about people of color, and then I just showed up one day and everybody was like they knew me forever," he explained.

A Spanish teacher at Hellgate High School, Zhinin-Barreto was named Educator of the Year by the Missoula Education Foundation.

He said the Here Montana outings are amazing because of the combination of fun outdoor activities combined with bonding over shared experiences.

For example, on a recent backpacking trip, he said the group had an hour-long conversation about all the rice they ate growing up.

"It was like the best time of my life," he said.

Here Montana's mission is to engage, empower and elevate communities of color to spend time outside in a safe and informed way, and there’s really nothing else like it in Montana. That’s why the drive from Bozeman was no problem for Misiluti and Miller.

“It’s great that Alex facilitates this type of stuff,” Misiluti explained.

For Miller, it’s important for people of color to see other people of color on ski slopes and in other outdoor sports where white people are often highly visible.

“It’s just really important to get all ethnicities and cultures into it, to show it’s just not white people, everyone can do it,” she said.

Kim said the goal of these types of outings is to improve access to opportunities for connection and friendship.

“The purpose of the excursion today was to bring the Here Montana community, which is communities of color and intersecting identities, together to ski and snowboard and find community,” he said.

They’ve hosted well over 350 people on different activities, including rafting, fishing, backpacking and climbing. The organization also holds a climbing night for all abilities at Freestone Climbing Center from 6-9 p.m. every Monday.

“It’s just a way to build community inside so that when the spring and summer come, we can all go outside together,” Kim explained.

Saturday’s ski trip was held in collaboration with two other nonprofits in Missoula: The Missoula Ski Education Foundation, which provided the funding for Saturday’s outing, and Soft Landing Missoula, which brought a group of refugee kids for a day of learning and fun on the slopes.

Elliott Natz is the director of the Foundation.

“We have an annual fundraiser called The Snowball each year and this year, the board and I decided to partner up with Soft Landing,” he said. “They were doing these annual ski events and I wanted to figure out a way for MSEF to be a part of it and see if we can get more folks on the mountain that wouldn’t normally have the opportunity. And we’ve been able to pair up with Soft Landing and Here Montana.”

Donors came out in force to support the program, Natz recalled.

“We raised $3,500 in like a minute,” he recalled. “Parents shot up their paddles immediately.”

The Foundation’s primary programming is ski teams for kids, but Natz said his goal is to bring in more groups.

“I’m trying to expand our horizons and get more people in,” he said.

Tantine Rusakiza, a sophomore at Hellgate High School, was one of over a dozen refugee kids in the Soft Landing group who got a day’s lesson on the bunny hill from volunteers. In between a pizza lunch and a good-natured snowball fight, the kids learned the basics of staying upright so they can move on to the bigger hills and gain a lifelong skill.

“It’s fun once you know how to ski,” she said, before rushing off to chuck another snowball.

Natalia Boise, an AmeriCorps instructor for Soft Landing Missoula, said Snowbowl’s staff was well organized and was really helpful in getting the kids rental gear.

Both Kim and Natz said Snowbowl was very generous and helpful in making the day happen as well.

“Snowbowl’s been really good and gave us a good price,” Natz said.

For more information visit online at heremontana.org, missoulaskieducationfoundation.org or softlandingmissoula.org.