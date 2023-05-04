Republican political candidate Herschel Walker may have scammed a Montana-based billionaire out of more than $500,000 in improper campaign contributions.

Walker, who lost a bid for a Georgia Senate seat last fall, solicited $700,000 from Dennis Washington in March 2022, saying it was for a political campaign contribution, The Daily Beast reported on Wednesday. Emails obtained by The Daily Beast showed that Washington electronically transferred $535,200 under the assumption that it was for Walker's campaign. However, the money went to Walker’s personal company, HR Talent LLC, and reportedly wasn’t ever disclosed on financial statements.

Federal law prohibits using campaign donations for personal use, and limits the amounts donors can give to candidates for campaigns.

Campaign finance experts consulted by The Daily Beast called the scheme "so brazen that it appears to defy explanation, ranking it among the most egregious campaign finance violations in modern history."

Walker, a former NFL star running back, attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the University of Montana Champions Center in 2017, where he was described as "a Washington family friend." At the event, he praised Kevin and Kyle Washington, sons of Dennis Washington and both currently listed as members of the Washington Companies leadership.

The emails show that Dennis Washington completed the wire transfers under the impression the money was for political contributions. Legal experts told The Daily Beast that best-case scenario, the emails suggest possible federal fundraising rule violations, but could also be a red flag for crimes like wire fraud.

When leaders at the Washington Company were notified that the money couldn't go count as a political contribution because it was sitting in a private account, The Daily Beast reported they brought the issue to Walker and asked if the money could instead go to a super PAC that would support Walker's campaign. The Daily Beast reported that it was unclear whether Walker returned the money to Washington, but there was no indication it was passed on to a super PAC.

Washington started his business career in Missoula and is the founder of Washington Companies, where he "owns mining, rail and marine transportation, shipbuilding, heavy equipment sales, environmental remediation, and aviation services … largest privately held railroad in the United States, a historic Montana copper mine, one of Canada’s largest marine services companies, and a worldwide containership leasing company," according to the company website. He also heads the Missoula-based Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation. Representatives for the foundation and companies didn’t immediately return a request for comment on Thursday.

Other campaign records show $89,600 in donations to Walker from members of the Washington family. Those contributions were either issued to Team Herschel's People's Champion Committee or Team Herschel Inc. Both accounts are political committees registered with the Federal Election Commission.

Montana’s Republican Sen. Steve Daines spoke at a rally in October 2022 for Walker during his failed campaign against Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia. Daines seemed confident of Walker's chances, saying, "Herschel Walker is going to win this race, I'll tell you that." Instead, Warnock won, giving the Democrats a 51-49 majority in the Senate.

Billings Gazette reporter Tom Lutey contributed to this story.