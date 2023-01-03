Hess announces bid for Missoula mayor

Burdensome property taxes, a dire lack of affordable housing, inadequate mental health services and climate resilience are some of the problems that Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess hopes voters will give him more time to work on.

Hess, who was appointed interim mayor on Sept. 14 last year after the unexpected death of former Mayor John Engen, on Tuesday announced that he will run for the remaining two years of Engen's term in the November 2023 municipal election. The only other candidate to announce so far is city councilor Mike Nugent. The city council will have to decide later this year on whether to hold a primarily election on Sept. 12.

Hess secured enough votes to become mayor in September only because Nugent acquiesced after a long stalemate of a city council meeting in which neither man was going to get enough votes from other council members unless one of the two backed down and voted for the other.

Hess on Tuesday said he and Nugent have a good relationship, but Hess told a small crowd at the Big Dipper ice cream shop near Southgate Mall that he has served the city for a long time.

"I bring nine years of experience on the Missoula City Council," Hess said. "I've gone through nine budget cycles. I've adjusted parks fees nine times. I've approved land use developments for nine years. I have supported grants, I've bought fire trucks. I have done all of the things in my service to city council that it takes to make local government function. I've been training for this job for nine years."

That's why, he explained, he believes he's uniquely positioned to do the job.

"The work of local government takes a steady hand," he said. "It takes focus, it takes commitment. It takes collaboration, it takes problem-solving. And that's what I believe I can bring to the table."

Hess pointed out that he was a strong ally of Engen in the fight against a Wall Street-backed "hostile multinational hedge fund" to take over ownership of Missoula's municipal water system.

"We did that because we were building a resilient community where in 50 years, 100 years, 200 years, we weren't going to have a private equity firm controlling and potentially bottling our water as we're dealing with water scarcity," Hess said. "That was a decision that was difficult. It was a decision that took resolve. And it was a decision that took years to play out. And I just bring that up as an example of the types of things local government can do when we have a vision and we work together."

Hess has the endorsement of all three county commissioners: Juanita Vero, Dave Strohmaier and Josh Slotnick. They were all at the event on Tuesday.

Strohmaier said that many cities and towns across Montana don't get along with the county government, but that's not the case here.

"I've known and worked with Jordan for over 17 years," Strohmaier said. "He's kind, he's smart, he's savvy and he's willing to roll up his sleeves and work with all of us."

Slotnick said Hess has a "clear vision" for the future.

"And I'm very excited to be a part of that vision that involves equity and looking at decarbonization and continuing an inclusive prosperity," Slotnick said. "All things I'm really proud to sign on to."

In his announcement speech, Hess noted that he led a successful city delegation to Washington, D.C. to apply for a $13 million federal infrastructure grant to build roads, water mains and sewer lines to accommodate new housing in the Mullan Road area.

"I was a leader in the creation of the state's first municipal housing policy, first city housing office and first affordable housing trust fund," Hess said. "All major investments in housing Missoulians can afford."

Missoula's housing crisis is perhaps the top issue facing most residents, as it is in most cities and towns across the country.

"Safe, affordable housing is a basic human need," Hess said. "Housing costs have risen because Missoula is a great place to live. I'll continue to work to improve housing supply with innovative solutions."

When asked if he agrees with a recommendation laid out by Gov. Greg Gianforte's state housing task force to eliminate single-family zoning, Hess said he believes zoning laws are best enacted at the local level. Hess noted that Missoula is embarking on a project to revise land use codes.

"And not have a legislator from Culbertson or from Malta or from Billings deciding what zoning should be in Missoula," Hess said. "I do think that some densification of our community is going to occur through the code reform process. I think if we can control that at the local level, it's sensitive to local needs and local desires."

Hess was the director of transportation at the University of Montana during much of his time on council and pushed for sustainable modes of travel across the city.

"The climate crisis is the defining battle of our generation," Hess said. "This is a global issue, but cities around the world are leading the fight. I'll work to ensure the next generation lives in a more sustainable, equitable world."

Hess acknowledged that the Crisis Services Levy, which would have raised about $5 million per year for a variety of programs, was struck down by voters in Missoula County this past November because most people are concerned about their property taxes.

"Our tax system is broken in Montana," Hess said. "Property taxes continue to rise as corporations and industry pay less. I'll keep fighting for reforms."

He did, however, note that the Crisis Services Levy would have passed if it were only up to city voters, so he knows that people are supportive of the programs it would have funded.

Hess said that Montana used to have more lumber mills and other industrial businesses that would support local tax bases. He said he also believes that the state Legislature has, over the past few decades, placed more of the burden of property taxes on residential homes and small businesses.

Hess spent most of his childhood in Helena before attending UM. He lives in the Westside neighborhood with his partner Katherine and their dog.