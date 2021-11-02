Hess leads voting to secure third term in Ward 2 on Missoula city council

Jordan Hess appears headed toward a third term on Missoula’s city council, according to early vote results.

As of 8 p.m. on Election Day on Tuesday, Hess had 1,820 votes (59.75%) compared to 1,219 votes (40.02%) for his challenger Rebecca Dawson.

That was with all 13 precincts counted, but vote counts aren't official until the votes are canvassed by county elections officials.

Hess, 36, is the director of transportation for the Associated Students of the University of Montana and has lived in city limits since 2005. He chairs the city council’s Land Use and Planning Committee and said transportation and affordable housing are major issues facing Missoula.

Ward 2 includes much of the Westside neighborhood, Grant Creek and a wide swath of the fastest-growing area of the city north of Mullan Road.

Hess was endorsed by the Missoula County Democrats.

"I'm really excited obviously," Hess said on Tuesday night. "First and foremost, I ran on a message that local government can be a transformative force for good, and local government programs can make a meaningful difference in people's lives and I'm glad that resonated."

Hess said it's a challenging time for the world and he's honored and humbled that he gets a chance to make a difference.

"To me, there's three converging crises," he said. "Those are around climate and housing and equity and those are issues across the West. We need to tackle those head on and make sure every decision we make is through the lens of addressing those as a community."

Hess said he was glad to see John Engen leading the race for mayor, calling him an intelligent, compassionate and humble colleague.

Dawson, 42, is a Realtor and property management company maintenance coordinator. She filed as nonpartisan for this race but did win a Republican primary for House District 95 in the spring of 2020, although she lost in the general election that year to Rep. Danny Tenenbaum.

Dawson had campaigned on cutting city spending. She did not respond to a request for comment.

Hess said he realizes that a lot of people voted for his opponent and he hopes to talk to those voters.

"Call me anytime," he said. "I think the city provides a tremendous value. I think our tax system in Montana is broken and I think it's the Legislature's fault, and there's been some fallout from that at the local level. I believe we have some common objectives around tax reform."

Hess said the state government has cut funding for things like case management, and local governments are left to pick up the pieces.

"Missoula is still a small town where you see people at the grocery store," he said. "I had a lot of good conversations on the doors with voters. I feel like I've been approachable the last eight years and I plan on continuing that."

