Hess sworn in as Missoula’s 51st mayor

Jordan Hess was sworn in as Missoula’s new mayor at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

"I can't be John Engen and I think it would be a disservice to our community if I tried," Hess said at the swearing-in ceremony. "What I can commit to being is I will try, to the best of my ability, to be the leader we need right now."

The veteran city councilmember will serve at least until the November 2023 election, at which time the general public will have the opportunity to vote for Missoula’s next leader.

In the next 14 months, Hess aims to continue the late Engen’s legacy initiatives, while also making some key divergences from his predecessor.

“One thing that I learned from John (Engen) was that he was an evangelist of making incremental steps in the right direction,” Hess said Tuesday in an interview with the Missoulian. “And I think that everything we do should be furthering our Strategic Plan. And everything we do, it might be a tiny little step, but it should be something that we can measure as being a step in the right direction toward accomplishing our goals.”

Missoula’s Strategic Plan outlines a series of goals under the categories of Safety and Wellness, Community Design and Livability, Environmental Quality, Economic Health and Organizational Excellence.

The plan includes recommendations like amending the land-use code “to support the development of homes that Missoulians can afford” and partnering “with community organizations to ensure adequate shelter for people without a home during the winter months.”

Hess said he wants to maintain good data to measure the success of the city’s strategic initiatives.

“Just continuing to work within that strategic plan framework that Mayor Engen and the council adopted is really important to me,” Hess said.

As part of that goal, Hess will oversee the early stages of the city’s comprehensive code reform, a process the new mayor called a “once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

“Right now, our land-use code is clunky, it’s out of date and it really doesn’t promote good outcomes,” Hess said.

He hopes the reform process streamlines the city’s code while also protecting standards of quality. Hess expects the reform to take about two and a half years overall, but he plans on providing interim deliverables throughout the process.

One short-term result Hess would like to see soon is the simplification of the conditional-use process in the next few months. The current route to seeking conditional-use approval adds unnecessary time and money to projects, Hess explained.

“That will be the first one that will come and it will really result in this incremental capacity benefit for city staff,” Hess said.

Hess said he’s also excited about the Midtown Master Plan and the Brooks Street RAISE grant, two processes that are just getting underway on their year-long trajectories.

The Midtown plan, for example, would follow the model of the Downtown Master Plan, which has generated tens of millions of dollars in private investment in the area.

“There is such a great opportunity to really be transformative in those neighborhoods,” he said.

Maintaining the city’s continuum of care for vulnerable Missoulians is another goal the mayor intends to work on during the next 14 months.

The continuum of care encompasses programs like the Mobile Support Team first responders, the new Crisis Receiving Center and the Emergency Winter Shelter.

Hess said he wants to make sure “that we are able to sustain those programs and ideally grow those programs, because they’ve been such a benefit to our community.”

While funding for some of those initiatives will ultimately be left up to Missoula voters in the November election, Hess sees the city’s role in supporting those programs as an educational one.

“The Mobile Support Team is a great example of a service that day-in and day-out is improving lives,” Hess said. “I think we can tell that story that the Mobile Support Team maybe shows up on the worst day of someone’s life and provides them with service with a gentle touch that really makes that person’s life better.”

The Crisis Services Levy that would sustain the Mobile Support Team and other initiatives is up for a vote on the November ballot. It would raise approximately $5 million, costing taxpayers around $27 a year per $100,000 of taxable home value.

Hess also wants to look beyond the confines of the city to create benefits for city residents.

Montana’s property tax system represents a persistent point of frustration for Hess and his fellow elected officials at the city and county level, one that Hess would like to address by partnering with other communities.

“I think we just have to continue to highlight that our property system in Montana is fundamentally broken, and it needs to be addressed by the state legislature,” Hess insisted.

The way forward on property tax reform, according to Hess, would involve building a statewide coalition of municipalities lobbying for changes to the way property taxes work across Montana.

“We have to get together with other communities around the state because it’s not a Missoula problem, it’s a problem in Kalispell, or Billings, or any other community in our state,” he said.

And while many of these approaches represent a continuation of the work started by Engen, Hess also wants to chart his own path as Missoula’s new mayor.

“I think we need to be more aggressive on climate,” Hess said.

He listed a multitude of climate resiliency initiatives he would like to support or initiate throughout the city, including the development of a renewable rate option with NorthWestern Energy, exploration of the possible addition of a car share in Missoula, electrification of transportation and pursuit of neighborhood-scale geothermal heating.

“There’s, I think, an opportunity to do some work around social justice with housing and climate,” he said.

Hess also sees an opportunity to improve accessibility and communications between the city and the public.

“That’s a big goal of mine, to really bolster our resident engagement and to make City Hall really accessible to the public” he said.

One area in particular Hess would like to focus on is better communicating the city’s successes.

Even the mayoral appointment process, which was heavily criticized on Monday night by members of council and the public alike, stood out to Hess as an example of a successful operation on the part of the city government.

“That process is kind of clunky but there is a prescribed process,” Hess said. “It is the best we can do until there is an election and so it’s a temporary measure until there’s an election.”

“The act of governing is really the act of decision making in public, for the public good,” he added. “It’s not always clean and it’s not always tidy, but that doesn’t mean that the process isn’t working.”

Hess was especially complementary of his opponent Mike Nugent’s conduct throughout the appointment process. After council reached a 6-5-1 voting stalemate following 21 rounds of voting Monday night, Nugent volunteered to concede the vote and support Hess for mayor.

“We both wanted to go forward with the city’s best interest in mind,” Hess said. “I have so much admiration for Mike for stepping up to volunteer to serve and also for stepping back. That was an act of selflessness to do that.”

Moving forward, Hess plans on relying upon his relationships with the council after serving as the longest-running councilmember to support his work as mayor.

“We will move forward together and we will move forward as one,” Hess said.