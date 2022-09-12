Hess tapped to serve as Missoula mayor

After 22 rounds of voting and numerous comments voicing frustration over the selection process, the Missoula City Council selected Councilmember Jordan Hess to serve as Missoula’s mayor until 2023 during a meeting Monday.

"Jordan is the closest person I think, of the candidates, who will carry on (late Mayor John) Engen's vision," said Ward 6 Councilmember Sandra Vasecka, Hess' nominator, on Monday.

Hess, Mike Nugent, Amber Sherrill, Sandra Vasecka, Stacie Anderson, Mirtha Becerra and John Contos voted for Hess. Gwen Jones, Kristen Jordan, Jennifer Savage and Heidi West voted for Nugent. Daniel Carlino voted for Fred Rice.

"We need to have a mayor, we need to have a leader and part of that is being willing to say now’s maybe not the time," said a tearful Nugent as he announced his intention to vote for Hess around 11:15 p.m.

Council selected Hess out of a pool of six mayoral finalists: Mike Nugent, Teigan Avery, Jacob Elder, Patrick Weasel Head and Fred Rice.

Hess is the longest-serving member of the City Council, holding the position of Ward 2 representative since 2014. He also chairs the Land Use and Planning Committee.

Hess also worked as the Director of Transportation at the University of Montana for more than eight years.

Hess advocated for sustainability as a top priority in his interview for mayor, calling the climate "the defining battle of our generation."

Hess’ appointment to the mayoral post creates a vacancy on the city council in Ward 2. That vacancy needs to be filled within 30 days, according to state law and the city charter. Council will follow the same process to select a new city councilmember as the one it utilized to pick the mayor.

Council will solicit applications, select interviewees and ultimately vote for the new council appointee. That person will serve until 2023, at which time they will have the option to run for re-election to serve out the rest of Hess’ term until January 2025.