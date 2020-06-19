'Hidden gem': Rerouted M trail leads hikers through University of Montana peony garden

Hundreds of peonies bloom in the Howard and ChinWon Reinhardt Peony Garden, where M Trail hikers now pass through on their rerouted way up the mountain.
Splotches of burgundy, yellow, white and pink dot the University of Montana garden, resting at the base of Mount Sentinel. Hikers from the M Trail are being rerouted through the garden while the first switchback of the usual trail is under construction, giving the peonies more foot traffic than usual.
Gary Clark and Steven Helsa are two founding members of the garden. Both are excited the garden is getting more attention.
“There could be as many as 1,000 people a day hiking up the M,” said Hesla. “Which means 1,000 people are potentially seeing the garden for the first time.”
Established and planted in 2018, the garden sits tucked away between UM’s Prescott house and the entrance of the M hike, in the shadow of the mountain. Its more than 200 varieties of peonies are arranged in six plots, and two walking paths meander through the garden.
Clark, a registered national flower judge, has always been passionate about this project.
“I’ve been raised around flowers my whole life, since I was very little,” Clark said. “Flowers have just been a part of my life.”
The garden was established to honor Howard and ChinWon Reinhardt, two Missoula community members. Howard, who is still living in Missoula, was a math professor at UM, and the former dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. His wife, ChinWon, advocated for the Missoula Farmers’ Market and volunteered as a gardener at UM.
“I just thought it would be nice to have a peony garden for two wonderful people who have helped out the Missoula community,” Clark said.
The project cost $50,000 to jump-start, and requires $5,000 to $7,000 each year for maintenance, Hesla said. It is supported by volunteers and private donations.
The garden is in its second year, and Hesla said 100 peonies are in bloom. The flowers are in the middle of their blooming season, which runs May to July.
There are only two species in North America, and Montana is home to one of them: Paeonia brownii. It is difficult to find. But the Howard and ChinWon Reinhardt Peony Garden claims one. Clark received it as a gift from a flower exhibition judge in Washington, who wanted to support UM’s garden.
All the flowers are named by their hybrider and dated with the year they became registered. Names like Red Supreme, Hot Chocolate, President Lincoln, Sea Shell, Garden Peace and, simply, Gerry, dot the garden, along with more than 200 other identifying plaques and names.
Hikers like John and Jennifer Flink discovered the garden on one of their hikes up the M.
“I had no idea it was here,” said Jennifer, whose favorite flowers are peonies. “If you told me it was just made this year, I would totally believe you.”
“When we were rerouted through here we thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, we’ve walked through it all these years,’” John said. “It would be a great place to just come sit, even if you’re not doing the hike.
“It’s a hidden gem,” he continued. “Hiding in plain sight.”
Coordinators ask that garden attendees maintain social distancing to the best of their abilities when attending, and wear face masks.
