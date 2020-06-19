'Hidden gem': Rerouted M trail leads hikers through University of Montana peony garden

The garden was established to honor Howard and ChinWon Reinhardt, two Missoula community members. Howard, who is still living in Missoula, was a math professor at UM, and the former dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. His wife, ChinWon, advocated for the Missoula Farmers’ Market and volunteered as a gardener at UM.

“I just thought it would be nice to have a peony garden for two wonderful people who have helped out the Missoula community,” Clark said.

The project cost $50,000 to jump-start, and requires $5,000 to $7,000 each year for maintenance, Hesla said. It is supported by volunteers and private donations.

The garden is in its second year, and Hesla said 100 peonies are in bloom. The flowers are in the middle of their blooming season, which runs May to July.

There are only two species in North America, and Montana is home to one of them: Paeonia brownii. It is difficult to find. But the Howard and ChinWon Reinhardt Peony Garden claims one. Clark received it as a gift from a flower exhibition judge in Washington, who wanted to support UM’s garden.