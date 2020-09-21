Higgins Ave. bridge work to start in two weeks

The time has finally arrived to build a new, improved Higgins Avenue Bridge.
The Montana Department of Transportation said Monday that Sletten Construction will start tying into the west, or Wilma Theater, side of the historic span on Oct. 5. It figures to take until next May to replace and widen the deck, which will require new foundations to be installed.
Traffic for that time will be funneled to the east side, one lane each way, in much the same fashion that Russell Street Bridge was rebuilt over the past couple of years.
Then it’s on to the eastside lanes, with traffic swapped to the new segment. That phase is expected to run from May 2021 through December 2021.
“The goal is to have all lanes of the bridge complete by the end of 2021 and to complete final paving, painting, striping, etc., in the spring of 2022,” an MDT press release said, adding that throughout the project, roadway and sidewalk improvements will be made at each end of the bridge.
Bob Vosen, MDT’s district administrator, reiterated in the announcement that the Higgins Avenue Bridge is safe to travel on but in need of repair.
“Rehabilitation is essential to extend the life of the bridge,” he said. “The bridge now carries far more bicyclists and pedestrians than what it was originally designed for.”
Even back in the early 1960s, when plans for the current bridge were announced, there was grumbling that the bike lanes and sidewalks were too narrow. The bridge, built for $1 million to replace a 1909 structure, was dedicated on Nov. 20, 1962, after a two-year delay. The project entailed eliminating a channel of the Clark Fork River that ran up against the Wilma and reclaiming the island that’s now Caras Park.
The delay for the 2020-2022 bridge wasn’t so long. Bid requests that went out late last year for a project to start in January 2020 and be finished by December provided for too much work in too little time. Such restrictions as a requirement to use only hand tools while summer events at Caras Park and the farmers market were taking place made MDT’s estimate of $16.7 million unrealistic.
The lone bid by Frontier West, LLC, came in at $37.7 million, and the state recalibrated its timeline and requirements. In late May, Sletten Construction, headquartered in Great Falls with offices in Missoula and Billings, was awarded the $16.5 million contract by the Montana Transportation Commission.
In the end, the central downtown bridge will have a new shared-use path and a new stairway to Caras Park.
“MDT is rehabilitating the Higgins Avenue Bridge to make this a safer and more spacious bridge for everyone so we can all avoid the side shuffle as we pass our neighbor walking across the bridge,” Vosen said.
The transportation department will continue to coordinate with affected business owners, organizations and community partners regarding the construction schedule. Those with questions are encouraged to contact Big Sky Public Relations at 406-207-4484 or by emailing Katie Klietz at katie@bigskypublicrelations.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.