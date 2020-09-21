Higgins Ave. bridge work to start in two weeks

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The time has finally arrived to build a new, improved Higgins Avenue Bridge.

The Montana Department of Transportation said Monday that Sletten Construction will start tying into the west, or Wilma Theater, side of the historic span on Oct. 5. It figures to take until next May to replace and widen the deck, which will require new foundations to be installed.

Traffic for that time will be funneled to the east side, one lane each way, in much the same fashion that Russell Street Bridge was rebuilt over the past couple of years.

Then it’s on to the eastside lanes, with traffic swapped to the new segment. That phase is expected to run from May 2021 through December 2021.

“The goal is to have all lanes of the bridge complete by the end of 2021 and to complete final paving, painting, striping, etc., in the spring of 2022,” an MDT press release said, adding that throughout the project, roadway and sidewalk improvements will be made at each end of the bridge.

Bob Vosen, MDT’s district administrator, reiterated in the announcement that the Higgins Avenue Bridge is safe to travel on but in need of repair.