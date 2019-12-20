The Montana Transportation Commission rejected the only construction bid for the Higgins Avenue Bridge renovation Friday after the bid came in more than double the state’s estimated cost.
The renovation construction, which would see the sidewalks tripled in width and the roadway resurfaced, was estimated to cost $16.7 million by state engineers, but the only bid the Montana Department of Transportation received was for $37.7 million.
The project was scheduled to start in January, and be largely completed by the end of 2020, but the fast timeline was cited as one of the biggest factors in the huge price jump. In an attempt to bring down the cost, the Department of Transportation will work to adjust the timeline, according to an agency press release.
MDT staff recommended against approving the contract with Frontier West, LLC, the Missoula-based bidder.
In the state’s original plans, the vast majority of the work was set to be paid for by federal gas tax funds, but if the bid had been awarded at $37.7 million, the extra $21 million unaccounted for in the estimate would needed to have come from the state, potentially delaying all other major construction projects statewide for the next two years.
The transportation commission is an independent board appointed by the governor tasked with, among other things, approving contracts and allocating federal funds.
The bridge is still structurally sound, so people travelling over the Clark Fork River on Higgins do not need to be concerned by the delay, according to an MDT press release.
The total estimated price tag of the bridge renovation has been most recently cited as $19.8 million, which includes not only construction costs in the bid process, but also the various other costs such as design, utility work, and right-of-way acquisition.
The city of Missoula has committed $1.7 million to the project, though the majority is set to come from federal gas tax funds, in addition to a $2.4 million portion from the state.
