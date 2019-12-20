The Higgins Avenue Bridge renovations scheduled to start next month will be delayed after the only construction bid was denied Friday.
The renovation construction, which would see the sidewalks tripled in width and the roadway resurfaced, was estimated to cost $16.7 million by state engineers, but the only bid the Montana Department of Transportation received was for $37.7 million from Missoula-based contractor Frontier West, LLC.
MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen said he was still hopeful that at least part of the bridge will get done this season, and he would be working with bridge contractors to figure out what needs to change with the project schedule to make it work.
"I don't know what that might look like yet," Vosen said. "I’d like to think we can get part of it done this season and continue on with it next season, but this is definitely a setback to the schedule, so we want to make sure we can get everyone involved to get to an acceptable solution."
The Montana Transportation Commission, the independent board tasked with approving contracts, rejected the only construction bid for the Higgins Avenue Bridge renovation, following the MDT staff recommendation.
The project was scheduled to start in January, and be largely completed by the end of 2020, but the fast timeline was cited as one of the biggest factors in the huge price jump. In an attempt to bring down the cost, the Department of Transportation will work to adjust the timeline, Vosen said.
In a letter to MDT explaining why its bid was so much higher than the estimate, Frontier West owners Mike Murphy and Craig Lien wrote that not only the timeline, but various other constraints associated with working downtown, made the project hard to pull off.
One example the company listed was the state’s requirement that only hand tools be used during Out To Lunch and Downtown Tonight, weekly summer events in Caras Park featuring live music and food vendors.
“This is in no way a standard or easy project,” Murphy and Lien wrote in the Dec. 16 letter. “The constraints placed upon the contractor, such as only hand tools during half a day in the middle of the week to mention but one of many, significantly affect production and therefore costs.”
The contractors also pointed out they had been telling MDT throughout the process leading up to bids that starting in January was unrealistic, and construction ought to start in the fall prior to the construction season to allow for adequate planning and permitting. Phase one of the project was estimated by the contractors to take eight to 10 months, while the project schedule only allowed for three, they wrote.
The bridge attaches directly to the Wilma building, and in addition to setting requirements for maintaining full access to the Wilma throughout construction, the state set requirements for monitoring and minimizing vibrations affecting the historic building, which houses condos and a restaurant.
The state’s bid request would require the contractor to assume full responsibility for any damage caused to the building. The contractors argued the proposed schedule didn’t allow for sufficient time to measure baseline vibrations affecting the Wilma.
“If we are to be responsible for any and all perceived damage done to a building of this age in such close proximity to the project, we will need time to fully develop the vibrations that the building experiences from events such as daily traffic, truck loading, winter snow plowing, large public gatherings etc. on the existing structure, as well as to monitor existing conditions, deterioration, etc.,” the contractors wrote.
They also cited issues with the construction affecting utility lines, which apparently went unaddressed in the state’s engineering estimate.
In the state’s original plans, the vast majority of the work was set to be paid for by federal gas tax funds, but if the bid had been awarded at $37.7 million, the extra $21 million unaccounted for in the estimate would needed to have come from the state, potentially delaying all other major construction projects statewide for the next two years.
Vosen said getting the project done was still a priority, but needed to make sure it was for the right price.
"We are stewards of the taxpayers' money so we need to make sure going forward we look at all the issues they had, and it’s just a complex issue we have to get through," he said. "I do want to stress the bridge is still safe and MDT is still committed to delivering the project to replace the deck on the bridge. It’s a setback that will definitely delay the project, but it's not going to stop the project."
The transportation commission is an independent board appointed by the governor tasked with, among other things, approving contracts and allocating federal funds.
The bridge is still structurally sound, so people travelling over the Clark Fork River on Higgins do not need to be concerned by the delay, according to an MDT press release.
The total estimated price tag of the bridge renovation has been most recently cited as $19.8 million, which includes not only construction costs in the bid process, but also the various other costs such as design, utility work, and right-of-way acquisition.
The city of Missoula has committed $1.7 million to the project, though the majority is set to come from federal gas tax funds, in addition to a $2.4 million portion from the state.