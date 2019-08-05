Construction plans to widen the Higgins Avenue Bridge pedestrian areas are moving forward, but some points of public contention are still up in the air.
The Missoula City Council approved increased funding for the project Monday night, raising the city’s contribution to the project by $100,000, to a total of $1.7 million. The remainder of the $11.6 million project will be funded by the state and federal governments.
While Missoulians attending public hearings over the past few months were nearly unanimous in support of tripling the width of the bridge’s pedestrian walkways, the plans notably called for removing the east side staircase, which many use to access the Clark Fork Market among other things, and significantly changing the west side stairs.
Later this week, a study is set to be commissioned that would explore some different options for the west side staircase, Public Works director Jeremy Keene said.
The original plans included reusing the west side staircase, Keene said, but the bridge widening would put the stair’s base directly on top of sewer and water lines, effectively nixing the plan. But after pushback on initial redesign ideas, the old stairs may live to see another day.
“We looked more closely at the sewer and water lines there, and found we could build a foundation that would sit over top of those lines and make them accessible,” he said.
“We made some updates to the new stairway designs based on feedback for widening, a center railing, and a bike channel. So a new one might actually be better than reusing the old one. But reusing is a good practice, and of course there is some emotional attachment there.”
Geoff Badenoch, former director of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, has been a leading advocate for reusing the west side staircase and maintaining an east side stair set.
In emails exchanged with the City Council in March, Badenoch described the careful planning and details that were considered when the MRA built the turquoise stairs connecting the bridge to Caras Park, all the way down to including a good spot for people to protest or petition at the top landing without blocking foot traffic.
“I think the people of Missoula really need to know about this, because I think it really does have an impact,” Badenoch told the Missoulian. “We built these staircases as an integral part of the park, and these ones proposed so far seem like an afterthought. If it goes through as is, I think the public will be disappointed.”
Badenoch was happy to hear that there was still a chance of the old stairs being reused on the west side, but hoped others might make their voices heard as he did in an attempt to keep stairs on the east side.
The stairs leading from the First Interstate Bank building would be the only access point to Caras Park and Bess Reed Park on the east side of the bridge if the east side stairs are removed, meaning people would need to cross the bridge from the south side, and switch back down the stairs. Badenoch estimated the number of people funneled into a single staircase would have a greater impact than most people realize.
“I’ve had my opportunity to express my point to the mayor, the city, the state. No one has tried to shut me out, they’ve been receptive,” Badenoch said. “Anyone who wants to do what I did, can.”
The study set to be commissioned by the Public Works department will also analyze the area where Higgins and Third Street meet, which is proposed to be built up into a pedestrian plaza, with more a simplified road layout.
The change to the street layout is aided by the removal of the middle barrier separating the northbound and southbound lanes. Public Works director Jeremy Keene said the owners of the adjacent Pennwell Building have proposed a design that would remove steps in the original design, in favor of a graded, wheelchair accessible plaza. The study will look into whether the new proposal can fit the design and functional standards.