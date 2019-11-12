The project team for the Higgins Bridge renovation will be available for questions and comments Wednesday for anyone wanting more information on how the work will affect downtown during and after construction.
The bridge renovation, set to begin next year, will include major changes to the pedestrian walkways on either side of the bridge, both tripling the sidewalk width and moving the bike lane onto the pedestrian side of the railing.
The informational session is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the downtown Marriott at the old Merc site. With construction planned to start as early as February, traffic for both cars and pedestrians will be affected.
The remodel, while most notably improving pedestrian access, will slightly widen the car traffic lanes, and improve the overall traffic and structural safety of the bridge.
During the first phase of the project, scheduled for February through July of 2020, the west side of the bridge will be closed, with two-way traffic moved to the east side of the bridge, and only the east sidewalk open to pedestrians.
The construction is estimated to move to the east side of the bridge around July, shifting traffic to the west.
Montana Department of Transportation is leading the construction, though 79% of the $19.8 million project is budgeted to come from federal sources, leaving 12% to the state and only about 9% to Missoula. The city’s $1.7 million contribution largely funds the work on the pedestrian portions of the bridge.
The project was initially estimated to cost about $12 million total, but after further design and engineering studies, the cost went up to nearly $20 million.
MDT district administrator Bob Vosen said he'd encourage people who are interested in the project to come to Wednesday's session, where a range of engineers will be available for questions. Project posters and brochures also will be on hand.
"Rather than waiting and getting snippets from the newspaper or the TV here and there, I’d encourage people to come down and get any of their specific questions answered," Vosen said.
On the south side of the bridge, at the intersection with Third Street, an expanded public plaza is also in the works for what is currently a sidewalk corner.
The original plans for the plaza, a bulb-out from the corner currently occupied by the Bathing Beauty Beads shop, included having a concrete area raised above the sidewalk level, with a railing containing it. But to better comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act standards and eliminate the need for stairs, engineers decided to drop the plaza to sidewalk level.
A few aspects of the original proposal drew criticism, but some of those have been changed to better accommodate public feedback. The stairs on the west side, down to Caras Park were slated to be replaced by a different design, but after the public and people who helped design the original stairs pushed back on the new design, engineers found a way to modify the original stairs to fit the new bridge design.
The stairs on the east side, down to Bess Reed Park, are still slated to be torn out and not replaced. Throughout the project, trail access under the bridge may be limited or detoured at times.
"They will be impacted at times, but we'll be working to have those shared-use paths accessible most of the time," Vosen said. "When there's work going on overhead, it might need to be shut down for safety reasons."
During construction, a strip of Caras Park closest to the bridge will be closed, as well as part of the parking lot that hosts the Clark Fork Market. The project is expected to be substantially finished by the end of November 2020, though the project calendar allows for some repainting and cleanup into early 2021.
Vosen said the project will move along much faster than the Russell Street Bridge project because the substructure will all be reused, while on Russell the piers were totally rebuilt.
Once the project begins in February, MDT will host a meeting at the Missoula Senior Center every Tuesday morning to discuss the project with the public as needed. The project's informational site with maps and illustration can be found online.