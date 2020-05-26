Higgins bridge renovation to start in October

The renovations, which will widen the downtown bridge to allow for far more space for pedestrians and dedicated bike lanes, as well as resurfacing the roadway and other improvements, were estimated to cost $37.7 million in the initial round of bidding by the lone contractor who applied, more than double the state’s estimate.

The original contractor, Frontier West, LLC, told MDT in its bid last year that performing all major construction between January 2020 and December 2020 as required was unreasonably fast, and other requirements, such as being limited to hand tools during summer events at Caras Park and the farmers market, would raise costs exponentially.

“This is in no way a standard or easy project,” the contractors wrote in a letter to MDT last year. “The constraints placed upon the contractor, such as only hand tools during half a day in the middle of the week to mention but one of many, significantly affect production and therefore costs.”

Under the updated plans and bid, beginning in October, the southbound lanes of the Higgins Avenue Bridge initially will be closed for construction. One lane of traffic in each direction will be shifted to what is currently the northbound lanes of the bridge. Around May 2021, it will be shifted to the opposite side, and estimated to reopen both sides by December 2021.