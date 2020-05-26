Higgins bridge renovation to start in October

The delayed Higgins Avenue Bridge renovation will begin this fall after the state extended the project timeline, dropping the price of construction by more than half. While the construction will take longer, something local officials had hoped to avoid, it will cost far less.
The Montana Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the $16.5 million construction bid has been awarded to Sletten Construction in its second round of biddings after the state adjusted the timeline for the project. An initial bidding round in late 2019 yielded a single bidder who estimated costs double what the state expected.
Bob Vosen, Missoula district administrator, said in a press release announcing the bid award that the timeline extension would help lower costs, while hopefully limiting impact on the summer busy season by beginning work in October 2020, rather than this past January as originally planned.
“While we had hoped to be under construction already, MDT went back to the contracting community and our partners to develop a better schedule,” Vosen said in the release. “This allowed us to mitigate risks for the contractor while also keeping the needs of the traveling public and the downtown community in mind.”
The renovations, which will widen the downtown bridge to allow for far more space for pedestrians and dedicated bike lanes, as well as resurfacing the roadway and other improvements, were estimated to cost $37.7 million in the initial round of bidding by the lone contractor who applied, more than double the state’s estimate.
The original contractor, Frontier West, LLC, told MDT in its bid last year that performing all major construction between January 2020 and December 2020 as required was unreasonably fast, and other requirements, such as being limited to hand tools during summer events at Caras Park and the farmers market, would raise costs exponentially.
“This is in no way a standard or easy project,” the contractors wrote in a letter to MDT last year. “The constraints placed upon the contractor, such as only hand tools during half a day in the middle of the week to mention but one of many, significantly affect production and therefore costs.”
Under the updated plans and bid, beginning in October, the southbound lanes of the Higgins Avenue Bridge initially will be closed for construction. One lane of traffic in each direction will be shifted to what is currently the northbound lanes of the bridge. Around May 2021, it will be shifted to the opposite side, and estimated to reopen both sides by December 2021.
In the news release, Vosen said the bridge remained structurally sound, and that delaying the work does not pose a safety risk.
As the bridge renovation was mulled over, some Missoulians expressed concern with changes to stairwells accessing Caras and Bess Reed parks from the bridge. The current plans would eliminate stairs from the east side of the bridge accessing Bess Reed Park, and the stairs accessing Caras Park would be significantly different.
The City of Missoula funded a study to explore reusing the Caras Park stairs, but ultimately found the cost of moving and renovating the stairs to meet ADA standards and its new position above sewer and water pipes would cost as much or more than building a new staircase with a different design.
Under the new project timeline, the bridge should be fully finished down to the stripes on the street in early 2022.
The project also includes significant renovations to the intersection of South Third Street West and Higgins. The renovations would see a larger developed sidewalk bulge on the Hip Strip side and a dedicated bike lane extending past Third Street.
The total estimated price tag of the bridge renovation has been most recently cited as $19.8 million, which includes not only construction costs in the bid process, but also the various other costs such as design, utility work, and right-of-way acquisition.
The city of Missoula has committed $1.7 million to the project, though the majority is set to come from federal gas tax funds, in addition to a $2.4 million portion from the state.
This story may be updated.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.