Plans to potentially reuse the stairs that connect the Higgins Avenue Bridge to Caras Park when the bridge is renovated are falling through as the needed modifications encroach on the width and price of the stairs.
Jeremy Keene, Missoula’s interim Development Services director, said Tuesday he would be recommending the Missoula City Council abandon plans to reuse the old staircase after a feasibility study found necessary modifications could cost $50,000 more than building the new stairs proposed in the original bridge overhaul plans.
The city’s Public Works committee is scheduled to hear from Keene on Wednesday, and documents posted on the city’s website outline a detailed assessment of reusing the stairs, with city staff ultimately recommending the new stairs included in the original renovation plans be built, according to the posted documents.
"(I) thought we had a plan that was going to let us reconfigure and re-purpose those stairs, but we ran into a snag with trying to meet all the ADA requirements. Those are going to add a lot of costs, an unknown amount of costs, so I’m going back to council letting them know that," Keene said.
"Right now, what’s in the project that’s being bid is the new stairs, so we’ll proceed with that, and once we have a contractor on board, we’ll have another conversation with them to get a tighter idea of what the costs will be to refurbish those existing stairs, but it doesn't look good."
The plans to build new stairs stemmed from the widening of the bridge, which would place the old stairs directly over sewer and water lines. The bridge widening would cause the deck to be slightly shorter than the current height, requiring the stairs’ height to be modified.
In September, Keene said initial study results from engineering firm HDR found the price of reusing the stairs to be about the same as building new ones, but after further investigation of the needed modifications, the price grew. In addition to pricing, changes to the handrails to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards would narrow portions of the stairwell significantly.
The stairs would have needed a handful of upgrades to meet ADA guidelines, including replacing the vertical portion of the steps with a solid piece of metal rather than a gap, replacing the railing to be a gapless handrail, and raising the rail to be at least 42 inches tall throughout.
The proposed design is simpler than the current stairs, consisting of a landing at the top, a set of stairs descending parallel to the sidewalk, and a second landing where the stairs turn west to Caras Park. The busy park is in the heart of downtown and the scene local festivals and many other community gatherings.
The proposed design for new stairs is included in the estimated $19.8 million bridge renovations, of which the city is contributing $1.7 million. Keene said the Montana Department of Transportation engineers were open to changing the stairs plan if the city decided to do it, but the city would be responsible for the funding if it were to cost more than building the proposed stairs.
Geoff Badenoch, former director of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, which funded and helped design the current stairs, was the main proponent of finding a way to reuse them. He wrote to the City Council and mayor in March, urging them to reuse the stairs and listing ways they were better for public use and access to the park than the new proposal.
After hearing from Badenoch, the city commissioned the study to check out the feasibility of reusing the stairs.
Badenoch said Tuesday that he thinks the stairs need to be approached with more user-friendly aesthetics in mind, rather than simply as a means of moving bodies from Point A to Point B.
"I'm willing to say the stairs can't be reused. I'm OK with that. But why create something that has a less useful entrance to the park?" Badenoch said. "They are solving a physics problem, but doing it like engineers that don't really care about the aesthetic experience. Why not spend a little extra effort to design a stair that has an experience attached to it — rather than just A to B — one that creates drama and anticipation, has views and opportunities to have a good experience."
In addition to the changes to the Caras Park stairs on the west side of the bridge, the turquoise-and-rust stairs on the east side of the bridge will be removed and not replaced, according to current plans.
MDT engineer Donny Pfeifer told the Missoulian earlier this year that if another entity, be it the city or a private funder, paid for stairs on the east side, they could be included, but MDT had opted not to fund a second set of stairs.