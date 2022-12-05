Higgins concept would reduce travel lanes to three

Higgins Avenue would decrease from four lanes to three between Sixth Street and Broadway if a new concept for the corridor goes into place next year.

The city and the Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization worked on redesigning the corridor throughout the past year.

Their preferred concept, announced Monday, allows space for dedicated left turns, protected bikeways, shorter crossing distances and improved bus stops while preserving most of the on-street parking, excluding spaces south of the river.

A press release about the design concept stated, "travel times may increase for drivers by around 50 to 140 seconds during the PM peak travel period (rush hour)."

Between Sixth Street and Brooks Street, Higgins would remain four lanes to accommodate the higher traffic volumes associated with Highway 12.

"With limited space available, the design team had to make tradeoffs," reads the press release. "The design prioritizes safety, followed closely by improved access to downtown businesses."

Utilizing the Downtown Master Plan, project planners developed several concepts and collected public input last spring.

"Design for Higgins Avenue is a collaborative effort, and the Montana Department of Transportation wants to support a project that is best for the Missoula community," Bob Vosen, Montana Department of Transportation Missoula District Administrator, said in the press release. "We want the public to tell us what they think so we can make informed decisions."

The Higgins Corridor planning team will reconnect with the Missoula community throughout December and into January to present the preferred concept. Comments and responses provided during this public outreach phase will be considered as the project moves towards a decision by City Council and the Montana Department of Transportation. A final report and plan are anticipated to be ready for adoption in early 2023.

Public presentation of the concept and opportunity to comment will occur during the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board meeting on Monday, December 12 at 6:15 p.m. (http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/1149/AgendasWebcastsMinutes) and during a lunchtime presentation on Thursday, December 15 at 12 p.m. (http://tiny.cc/HigginsMeeting).

Residents may also view the concept, leave comments, and participate in an online survey by visiting the project webpage at www.engagemissoula.com/higgins-avenue-corridor-plan Questions and comments can also be submitted to the project team by emailing kristine@bigskypublicrelations.com.