The Higgins Avenue Bridge renovation project may be on hold temporarily after the only construction bid came in about $21 million higher than expected — more than double the state’s estimate.
The project that would see Missoula’s downtown bridge resurfaced and sidewalk widths tripled was estimated to stack up to $16.7 million in construction costs by the Montana Department of Transportation engineers.
But as of the Dec. 12 closing date for contractors to bid on the job, the only submission was for $37.7 million. The bid came from Frontier West LLC, a Missoula-based contractor.
MDT’s Missoula District Administrator, Bob Vosen, said Friday he thinks the biggest reason the bid came in so high is that essentially, time is money.
“Obviously the Higgins Avenue Bridge is a key component to the downtown of Missoula, so we put together a really aggressive schedule to minimize impacts,” Vosen said. “It’s expensive to get that magnitude of a project done fast, and we wanted it done in one season. We knew it’d increase costs, but we didn’t anticipate the magnitude of the increase.”
Work on the bridge was scheduled to begin in January 2020, but with the significantly higher than expected bid, the additional scrutiny needed will likely delay the project.
The original project schedule had the west side of the bridge, the southbound side, closed for both cars and pedestrians until around July 2020, when the work would switch to the northbound side for the remainder of 2020. Two way vehicle traffic and pedestrian walkways would be maintained on the side of the bridge not affected by construction, though with a single lane in each direction.
Vosen said MDT would be working to determine why exactly the contractor felt it would cost so much more to pull off, and also why only one contractor submitted a bid.
“We’re still working to figure out what risks the contractors perceived,” he said. “We had one bidder, and that price was far greater than what we anticipated, obviously. So we’re trying to figure out what the contractor saw that we didn’t and go forward from there.”
Vosen said it’s not unheard of to only get a single bidder, as Montana only has so many contractors able to do this level of work. With the speed, and therefore manpower, needed to get the project done in one season, he said it’s possible other contractors were already too booked up to make it work.
Contracts are typically awarded to the lowest qualified bid. Through the state’s bidding process, contractors submit their cost estimates under seal, forcing them to bid as low as possible for the best chance of getting the contract. The process helps ensure the state can get the best deal possible when spending taxpayer money.
MDT will make a recommendation on whether to accept the bid, but the decision lies with the Montana Transportation Commission, which will meet on Dec. 20. The commission is an independent board appointed by the governor tasked with, among other things, approving contracts and allocating federal funds.
The bridge is still structurally sound, so people travelling over the Clark Fork on Higgins do not need to be concerned by the delay, according to an MDT press release.
The total estimated price tag of the bridge renovation has been most recently cited as $19.8 million, which includes not only construction costs included in the bid process, but also the various other costs such as design, utility work, and right-of-way acquisition.
Jeremy Keene, the city of Missoula's interim director of development services, confirmed the project would remain a priority for the city despite any delays the high bid may cause.
The city has committed $1.7 million to the project, though the vast majority is set to come from federal gas tax funds, in addition to a $2.4 million portion from the state.
However, if the Transportation Commission approves the project at the current bid, Katie Klietz, a spokesperson for MDT, said the city and feds would likely still contribute the same amount, and the difference would come from the state.
Adding $21 million to the state's contribution could create a domino effect, Klietz said, delaying funding for other statewide construction plans for potentially the next two years.
Vosen said MDT would be doing its due diligence before making its recommendation to the Transportation Commission.
“We’re disappointed that there’s a likelihood there will be a delay in the project,” Vosen said. “But I want to stress that we are stewards of the taxpayer’s money, and while we want to make sure we build the bridge, we need to do it right and for the right price."
Frontier West LLC, the contractor who made the bid, did not immediately return a call requesting comment about the bid price Friday afternoon.