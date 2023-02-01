Higgins redesign gets first thumbs-up from council

There was ample support for a conversion project on Higgins Avenue during a City Council meeting where bike helmets proliferated among the meeting attendees.

A Missoula city committee voted 10-2 to continue working on the project and engaging with the public around the proposal.

City staff on Wednesday stressed the proposed changes — which would see Higgins go from four to three lanes directly north, south and on the Beartracks Bridge — are not a question of pitting bicyclists against vehicle users.

“This isn’t a project specifically about bikes versus cars,” said Infrastructure and Mobility Planning Manager Aaron Wilson. “That is a really narrow way to look at this.”

Instead, Wilson said, the changes would create a multitude of benefits, including adding left-turn lanes, improving access to businesses, reducing recirculation traffic and cutting down on right turns, along with economic impacts as well.

Despite these benefits, however, some on council and in the crowd Wednesday opposed the proposal.

Scott Billadeau, co-owner of Pangea and Liquid Planet, said the Higgins conversion could potentially create “one of the worst mistakes in the entire history of Missoula.”

Billadeau and his ilk railed against the public engagement process, the congestion the conversion could engender, the parking reduction and other issues with the proposal. City staff noted they have received more feedback than usual on this particular project.

In spite of resistance to the Higgins redesign, numerous supporters of the project expressed positive opinions. They cited safety benefits, improved traffic flow and positive business impacts among their reasons to favor the Higgins reconstruction.

The Hip Strip, said Free Cycles Executive Director Bob Giordano, is “not good for driving, transit, walking or biking. But it’s got the bones. It’s got strong potential.”

Most of council agreed with Giordano and those in support of the project.

“I think the more folks we can get downtown in any modality, the better it’s going to be all around,” said Ward 3 Representative Gwen Jones.

“I think the most important thing is that we pick the safest option,” added fellow Ward 3 Councilor Daniel Carlino, mentioning climate benefits from the project as well.

Only councilors Sandra Vasecka in Ward 6, and John Contos in Ward 5, voted against moving forward with the proposal.

“I don’t think that we should congest this area of town while there are other options available for the other multi-modal transportation options,” Vasecka explained. She added Higgins doesn’t feel like a top priority for her at this time.

The proposal will come before council multiple times before any construction could get underway. If it eventually gains full council approval, the Montana Department of Transportation will also have to sign off on the project. Then, the city would pursue grant funding to enact the changes.

According to city staff, construction likely wouldn’t start until 2025 or later.